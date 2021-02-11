Difference between revisions of "Karabo Mokgoko"
Latest revision as of 10:21, 11 February 2021
Karabo Mokgoko is a South African blogger and social media influencer. On 10 February 2021, she reached two million followers on Twitter.
Background
Age
Karabo Mokgoko was born on June 21, 1994.[1]
Social Media and Contacts
- Email: hello@karabomokgoko.co.za
- Twitter: Karabo Mokgoko
- Instagram: karabo.mokgoko
Career
Apart from being a blogger and influencer, Karabo Mokgoko is also a lawyer.[2] On 10 February 2021 she reached 2 Million followers on Twitter.[3]
References
- ↑ Karabo Mokgoko, Twitter, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 11, 2021
- ↑ Karabo Mokgoko, About Me - Karabo Mokgoko, karabomokgoko.com, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 11, 20212
- ↑ Karabo Mokgoko, Published: February 8, 2021, Retrieved: February 8, 2021