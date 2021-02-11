Pindula

'''Karabo Mokgoko''' is a South African blogger and social media influencer. On 10 February 2021, she reached two million followers on Twitter.
==Background==
===Age===
Karabo Mokgoko was born on June 21, 1994.<ref name="TK">[https://twitter.com/Karabo_Mokgoko Karabo Mokgoko], ''Twitter'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 11, 2021</ref>
==Social Media and Contacts==
*Email: hello@karabomokgoko.co.za
*Twitter: [https://twitter.com/Karabo_Mokgoko Karabo Mokgoko]
*Instagram: [https://www.instagram.com/karabo.mokgoko/ karabo.mokgoko]
  
 
Apart from being a blogger and influencer, Karabo Mokgoko is also a lawyer.<ref name="K">Karabo Mokgoko, [http://karabomokgoko.co.za/about-me-karabo-mokgoko/ About Me - Karabo Mokgoko], ''karabomokgoko.com'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 11, 20212</ref> On 10 February 2021 she reached 2 Million followers on Twitter.<ref name ="T">[https://twitter.com/Karabo_Mokgoko/status/1359758982915772417 Karabo Mokgoko], Published: February 8, 2021, Retrieved: February 8, 2021</ref>
  
 
==References==
 
==References==
Karabo Mokgoko is a South African blogger and social media influencer. On 10 February 2021, she reached two million followers on Twitter.

Background

Age

Karabo Mokgoko was born on June 21, 1994.[1]

Social Media and Contacts

  • Email: hello@karabomokgoko.co.za

Career

Apart from being a blogger and influencer, Karabo Mokgoko is also a lawyer.[2] On 10 February 2021 she reached 2 Million followers on Twitter.[3]

References

  1. Karabo Mokgoko, Twitter, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 11, 2021
  2. Karabo Mokgoko, About Me - Karabo Mokgoko, karabomokgoko.com, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 11, 20212
  3. Karabo Mokgoko, Published: February 8, 2021, Retrieved: February 8, 2021
