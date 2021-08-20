Difference between revisions of "Karen Mutasa"
Karen Mutasa is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur and philanthropist.
Background
Husband
Karen is married to Zimbabwean business mogul Shingai Mutasa.[1]
Businesses
Karen Mutasa is the founder of The Skin Spa Group, which includes Masawara Urban Retreat, Organikks Restaurant and International Skin Spa College of Beauty. She is the director of Cresta hospitality and shareholder of Nuance SSA.[2]
Career
ROAZ
She was one of the founding vice president of the Restaurant Operators’ Association of Zimbabwe (ROAZ). In December 2020, Karen Mutasa was elected ROAZ vice president responsible for restaurants.[3]
SRC
In 2019, she was invited to be part of the new Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) board led by Gerald Mlotshwa.
Mutasa was one of three women on the SRC board which included Gail van Jaarsveldt and Colleen de Jong]]. Her inclusion on the SRC board was questioned due to her non-existent sports background. In response, Karen Mutasa declared her passion for Zimbabwe sport and reckoned she has a lot to offer in the SRC because of her business acumen as well as experience in the corporate world.[1]
Philanthropy
Karen Mutasa is the founder and Trustee of Solidarity Trust.[4] She is a trustee of Zimpact.[2]
