The length of the runway is 1 650 meters long and 30 meters wide and can accommodate aircraft of up-to 41000kg. Jet A1 and AVGAS are available at the airport. <ref name="CAAZ"> [http://www.caaz.co.zw/index.php?option=com_content&task=view&id=26&Itemid=93 Kariba Airport], ''CAAZ, Published: , Retrieved: 16 May 2018''</ref>

Important extension involving the taxiway, apron, runway and clearways were carried out to enable the Queen Mothers Canadian C4 aircraft to use [[Kariba]] airport in '''July 1959 June 1960'''.

A temporary airstrip was constructed close to the [[Kariba]] Dam wall site and was replaced later by an airfield 10 miles from the Dam wall. A start was made during in '''July 1955''', until '''30 June 1956''' at the new site by the contractors to the Federal Power Board to improve the aerodrome to accommodate aircraft DC3. This project was scheduled to be completed in '''1958'''. The new airport was opened in '''November 1958''' after the then Department of Civil Aviation had provided telecommunications, fire and rescue equipment and other essentials.

The length of the runway is 1 650 meters long and 30 meters wide and can accommodate aircraft of up-to 41000kg. Jet A1 and AVGAS are available at the airport.<ref name="CAAZ"> [http://www.caaz.co.zw/index.php?option=com_content&task=view&id=26&Itemid=93 Kariba Airport], '' CAAZ, Published: , Retrieved: 16 May 2018 ' '</ref>

Important extension involving the taxiway, apron, runway and clearways were carried out to enable the Queen Mothers Canadian C4 aircraft to use Kariba airport in July 1959 June 1960.

A temporary airstrip was constructed close to the Kariba Dam wall site and was replaced later by an airfield 10 miles from the Dam wall. A start was made during the year starting 0I July 1955 30 June 1956 at the new site by the contractors to the Federal Power Board to improve the aerodrome to accommodate aircraft DC3. This project was scheduled to be completed in 1958. The new airport was opened in November 1958 after the then Department of Civil Aviation had provided telecommunications, fire and rescue equipment and other essentials.

According to the annual reports of the then Director of Department of Civil Aviation, [[ Kariba ]] Airport was privately owned and administered without Government control by the Federal Hydro-Electric board, which was established in ''' June 1954''' and was reconstituted as the Federal Power Board in ''' May 1956''' .

According to the annual reports of the then Director of Department of Civil Aviation, Kariba Airport was privately owned and administered without Government control by the Federal Hydro-Electric board, which was established in June 1894 and was reconstituted as the Federal Power Board in May 1956 .



Kariba Airport is an airport in Kariba , Mashonaland West Province.









Background

According to the annual reports of the then Director of Department of Civil Aviation, Kariba Airport was privately owned and administered without Government control by the Federal Hydro-Electric board, which was established in June 1954 and was reconstituted as the Federal Power Board in May 1956.

A temporary airstrip was constructed close to the Kariba Dam wall site and was replaced later by an airfield 10 miles from the Dam wall. A start was made during in July 1955, until 30 June 1956 at the new site by the contractors to the Federal Power Board to improve the aerodrome to accommodate aircraft DC3. This project was scheduled to be completed in 1958. The new airport was opened in November 1958 after the then Department of Civil Aviation had provided telecommunications, fire and rescue equipment and other essentials.

Important extension involving the taxiway, apron, runway and clearways were carried out to enable the Queen Mothers Canadian C4 aircraft to use Kariba airport in July 1959 June 1960.

The length of the runway is 1 650 meters long and 30 meters wide and can accommodate aircraft of up-to 41000kg. Jet A1 and AVGAS are available at the airport. [1]

References