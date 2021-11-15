|
Karoi is a located in Mashonaland West Province.
Karoi is a
Town located in Mashonaland West Province in Zimbabwe.
The Karoi Local Government is Karoi Town Council.
==Location==
|
==Location==
|
|
==History==
==Other information==
|
==Other information==
Court interpreter and reporter, then journalist Charles Laiton went to school in Karoi.
|
Court interpreter and reporter, then journalist [[Charles Laiton]] went to school in '''Karoi'''.
==References==
|
==References==
|
<references/>
|
<references/>
|
[[Category:Towns and Cities]]
|
[[Category:Towns and Cities]]
|
[[Category:Places]]
|
[[Category:Places]]
Karoi is a town located in Mashonaland West Province.
The Karoi Local Government is Karoi Town Council.
Location
See Distances in Zimbabwe.
History
The name is derived from the River Karoyi. Muroyi is ChiShona for witch. The prefix ka is a diminutive. Hence, little witch. Witches and other sorcerers were thrown into the river, and the bodies flowed down into the Angwa River.
Another story is that this river, though small, is particularly dangerous (treacherous, wayward, withch-like) when in flood. [1]
Other information
Further Reading
Population
It is home to about 25,030 people and the population comprises of both sexes of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans.
Other information
Court interpreter and reporter, then journalist Charles Laiton went to school in Karoi.
References
- ↑ [Chief Information Officer, Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021