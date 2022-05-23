Difference between revisions of "Karoi"
'''Karoi''' is a town located in [[Mashonaland West Province]].
==Location==
The name is derived from the River Karoyi. ''Muroyi'' is ChiShona for witch. The prefix ''ka'' is a diminutive. Hence, little witch. Witches and other sorcerers were thrown into the river, and the bodies flowed down into the [[Angwa River]].
The name is derived from the River Karoyi. ''Muroyi'' is ChiShona for witch. The prefix ''ka'' is a diminutive. Hence, little witch. Witches and other sorcerers were thrown into the river, and the bodies flowed down into the [[Angwa River]].
Karoi is a town located in Mashonaland West Province.
Location
History
The name is derived from the River Karoyi. Muroyi is ChiShona for witch. The prefix ka is a diminutive. Hence, little witch. Witches and other sorcerers were thrown into the river, and the bodies flowed down into the Angwa River. Another story is that this river, though small, is particularly dangerous (treacherous, wayward, witch-like) when in flood. [1]
Population
It is home to about 25 030 people.
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Karoi returned to Parliament:
- Edgar Mapiye Kwenda of Zanu PF - 26 853 votes.
- Joram Rwapedza Makaranga of UANC - 1 325 votes.
- Erison Dendera of PF-ZAPU - 751 votes.
The Karoi Local Government is Karoi Town Council.
Other information
Court interpreter and reporter, then journalist Charles Laiton went to school in Karoi.
Further Reading
References
- ↑ [Chief Information Officer, Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021"