Another story is that this river, though small, is particularly dangerous (treacherous, wayward, withch-like) when in flood. <ref name= "Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names"> [Chief Information Officer,  Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021" </ref>
Another story is that this river, though small, is particularly dangerous (treacherous, wayward, witch-like) when in flood. <ref name= "Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names"> [Chief Information Officer,  Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021" </ref>
  
==Population==
It is home to about 25 030 people.
  
In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]], '''Karoi''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Edgar Mapiye Kwenda]] of Zanu PF - 26 853 votes.
* [[Joram Rwapedza Makaranga]] of UANC - 1 325 votes.
* [[Erison Dendera]] of PF-ZAPU - 751 votes.
  
==Other information==
The '''Karoi''' Local Government is [[Karoi Town Council]].
 
 
It is home to about 25,030 people and the population comprises of both sexes of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans.  
 
  
 
Latest revision as of 12:10, 23 May 2022

Karoi is a town located in Mashonaland West Province.

Location

See Distances in Zimbabwe.

History

The name is derived from the River Karoyi. Muroyi is ChiShona for witch. The prefix ka is a diminutive. Hence, little witch. Witches and other sorcerers were thrown into the river, and the bodies flowed down into the Angwa River. Another story is that this river, though small, is particularly dangerous (treacherous, wayward, witch-like) when in flood. [1]

Population

It is home to about 25 030 people.

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Karoi returned to Parliament:

The Karoi Local Government is Karoi Town Council.

Other information

Court interpreter and reporter, then journalist Charles Laiton went to school in Karoi.

Further Reading

References

  1. [Chief Information Officer, Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021"
