Karoi is a town located in Mashonaland West Province.

Location

History

The name is derived from the River Karoyi. Muroyi is ChiShona for witch. The prefix ka is a diminutive. Hence, little witch. Witches and other sorcerers were thrown into the river, and the bodies flowed down into the Angwa River. Another story is that this river, though small, is particularly dangerous (treacherous, wayward, witch-like) when in flood. [1]

Population

It is home to about 25 030 people.

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Karoi returned to Parliament:

Edgar Mapiye Kwenda of Zanu PF - 26 853 votes.

Joram Rwapedza Makaranga of UANC - 1 325 votes.

Erison Dendera of PF-ZAPU - 751 votes.

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Karoi returned to Parliament:

Edgar Kwenda of Zanu PF with 5 432 votes,

Tommy Charewa of ZUM with 696 votes.

Turnout - 6 483 voters or 18.10 %

The Karoi Local Government is Karoi Town Council.

Other information

Court interpreter and reporter, then journalist Charles Laiton went to school in Karoi.

Further Reading

References