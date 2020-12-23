Court interpreter and reporter, then journalist [[Charles Laiton]] went to school in '''Karoi'''.

It is home to about 25,030 people and the population comprises of both sexes of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans.

Karoi is a Town located in Mashonaland West Province in Zimbabwe.

Population

Other information

