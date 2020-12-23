Difference between revisions of "Karoi"
It is home to about 25,030 people and the population comprises of both sexes of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans.
Karoi
Karoi is a Town located in Mashonaland West Province in Zimbabwe.
Population
It is home to about 25,030 people and the population comprises of both sexes of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans.
Other information
Court interpreter and reporter, then journalist Charles Laiton went to school in Karoi.