It is home to about 25,030 people and the population comprises of both sexes of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans.  
 
It is home to about 25,030 people and the population comprises of both sexes of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans.  
  
==Other information==
Court interpreter and reporter, then journalist [[Charles Laiton]] went to school in '''Karoi'''.
  
 
==References==
 
==References==
 
Latest revision as of 11:46, 23 December 2020

Karoi
town
Karoi

Karoi is a Town located in Mashonaland West Province in Zimbabwe.

Population

It is home to about 25,030 people and the population comprises of both sexes of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans.

Other information

Court interpreter and reporter, then journalist Charles Laiton went to school in Karoi.

References

