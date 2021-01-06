Pindula

Revision as of 10:05, 6 January 2021

Karoi
town
Karoi

Karoi is a Town located in Mashonaland West Province in Zimbabwe.


The Karoi Local Government is Karoi Town Council.

Place

Location

History

Other information

Further Reading

Population

It is home to about 25,030 people and the population comprises of both sexes of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans.

Other information

Court interpreter and reporter, then journalist Charles Laiton went to school in Karoi.

References

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Karoi&oldid=96669"