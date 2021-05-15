Difference between revisions of "Katlego Maboe"

Katlego Maboe is a South African presenter. In 2020 allegations of cheating and abuse were made by his partner. Katlego Maboe posted a statement on Instagram admitting to having cheated on his partner and that they are separating because of it.

Katlego was removed as host on the breakfast show, Expresso, following the fallout at the end of 2020. He also starred in several Outsurance TV ads that were pulled from air.

In May 2021 the South African Film and TV Awards (Saftas) removed Katlego Maboe from the Best TV Presenter category. The decision to remove Maboe from the category was met by mixed reactions.

Background

Children

Maboe has a child with Monique Muller.[1] Katlego Maboe's son with Monique Muller is named Phoenix Katlego Maboe.[2]

Cheating & Abuse Allegations

In a viral video in October 2020, Maboe confessed to cheating as Monique interrogated him about the details of his affair.

Katlego admitted to being unfaithful, adding that he and Monique were in the middle of an “unfortunate and painful separation”.

“I was unfaithful to my partner during a very important time of our lives — an act I regret to this day. We are currently undergoing an unfortunate and painful separation, which is being resolved through legal proceedings. As you can imagine, separations are quite a difficult thing to deal with, especially with a child involved.”

Maboe also denied allegations of abuse that were levelled against him and leaked on social media.

A publication reported that Monique had obtained a protection order against Katlego. Sources also shared first-hand accounts of being called to the couple's home late at night after an alleged incident of abuse.

Monique's brother, Seth Muller, who lifted the lid on the alleged abuse through a series of posts on his Instagram Stories earlier this week, told TshisaLIVE he had allegedly been threatened by Katlego's lawyers over the post.[1]

In the video, Katlego implicated Nikita Murray as the woman he had allegedly cheated with, while Monique alleged that she had contracted an STD, alluding that it was through Katlego's cheating.[3]

Career

Expresso Show

Katlego was removed as host on the breakfast show, Expresso, following the abuse and cheating allegations at the end of 2020.[4] Cardova Productions in a statement announced Katlego Maboe's removal from Expresso pending an internal investigation.[5]

SAFTAS

Katlego has previously won in the Best TV Presenter category for two consecutive years in 2015 and 2016.

On 14 May 2021, the 15th annual South African Film And Television Awards (Saftas) withdrew the nomination of Katlego Maboe following public outcry over abuse allegations against him.

Maboe was nominated for the public-voted category Best TV Presenter against Devi Sankaree Govender, Dineo Ranaka, Palesa Tembe, Katchie Nzama and Waldimar Pelser.[2]