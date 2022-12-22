Difference between revisions of "Kazembe Kazembe"
He is a Member of,
* the Standing Rules & Order Committee,
* the Mines and Energy portfolio committee
* the Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Portfolio Committee
|Kazembe Kazembe
|Born
|Ray Kazembe
Dandamera, Concession
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwe
|Occupation
|Politician
|Employer
|Government of Zimbabwe
|Organization
|Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage
|Known for
|Being a Member of Parliament
|Predecessor
|Cain Mathema
|Political party
|Zanu-PF
Kazembe Raymond Kazembe is a Zimbabwean politician who is a member of the Zanu-PF party. He is the current Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent Mazowe West Constituency in the National Assembly. He was reelected in the July 2018 elections. He is a Chartered Engineer, and once served as Secretary-General of Dynamos Football Club.[1]
Personal Details
Born: 23 June 1969. Born Ray Kazembe, and grew up in a poor town 60km from Harare in Dandamera township in Concession, Ray changed his name to Kazembe Kazembe after cheating death of a strange illness.
School / Education
Primary: Dandamera Primary School.
Secondary: Kundayi Secondary, Chipindura High (O Level), Allan Wilson High (A Level).
Tertiary: MBA (Africa University), B. Tech Degree in Marketing (Technikon SA) Graduate Diploma in Marketing (IMM) SA, Electrical Power Engineering (Harare Institute of Technology), Data Communication and Networking (University of Zimbabwe), B.Tech Level 5 in CCTV surveillance (TAVCOM Training College, UK)
- Other Form of Training: Access Control Systems & Biometrics – Impro SA, Access Control Systems – GYYR, UK Electronics/Mechanical Technologies Rotor Spinning Machines (Rieter, Switzerland) Milestone X-Protect CCTV systems, Milestone. Work Environment Management (Harare Institute of Technologies) Electrical Artisan Class 1 – Ministry of Labour & Manpower Development Refrigeration – Harare Institute of technology
Service/Career
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mazowe West returned to Parliament:
- Kazembe Kazembe of Zanu PF with 14 383 votes or 88.30 percent,
- Winfield Mushonga of MDC–T with 1 411 votes or 8.66 percent,
- Ozigrai Madzudzo of MDC–N with 418 votes or 2.57 percent,
- 1 other with 76 votes or 0.47 percent.
Total 16 288 votes
Won July 2018 elections. [2]
Positions Held
- 1990 – 1991: Science & Mathematics Teacher at Rujeko Secondary School, Glendale
- 1994 – 1995: Managing Director & Owner – REK Stationers – Glendale
- 1995 – 1996: Electrical Engineering Technician – Glendale Spinners 1996 -1997: Co-Head Electrical Department – Glendale Spinners
- 1997 - 1998: Systems Consultant – Safeguard Alarms
- 1998 - 1999: Divisional Manager (Hitech Division) – Safeguard Alarms
- 1999 - 2000: Technical Director- Safeguard Alarms
- 2000 - 2002: Sales & Marketing Director – Safeguard Alarms
- 2002 to date: Managing Director & Owner – Leabridge Technologies
- 1999 – 2001: Cell Hungwe Branch, Dandamera, Mazowe West
- 2001- 2010: Hungwe Branch Committee
- 2010 – 2013: Committee Member Dandamera District
- 2013 – Provincial Member – Mashonaland Central
He is a Member of,
- the Standing Rules & Order Committee,
- the Mines and Energy portfolio committee
- the Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Portfolio Committee
Events
Trivia
It was reported that Kazembe enjoys watching and playing golf, soccer & rugby, watching movies, listening to music and traveling.
Sued for damages
On 11 September 2020, Kazembe Kazembe was given two-week ultimatum by Magistrate Mazhande to pay RTGS$199 500 to Simon Mandoza, a student based in Gweru as compensation for damages he suffered when he was assaulted by Zimbabwe Republic Police in 2018. Magistrate Mazhande ruled that if Kazembe Kazembe failed to pay compensation to Mandoza within 14 days, he will be sentenced to serve 60 days in prison. [3]