Difference between revisions of "Kazembe Kazembe"

Kazembe Kazembe is a Zimbabwean politician who is a member of the Zanu-PF party. He is the current Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent Mazowe West Constituency in the National Assembly. He was reelected in the July 2018 elections. He is a Chartered Engineer, and once served as Secretary-General of Dynamos Football Club.[1]

Background

Kazembe Raymond Kazembe was born on 23 June 1969 in Zimbabwe. Born Ray Kazembe, and grew up in a poor town 60km from Harare in Dandamera township in Concession, Ray changed his name to Kazembe Kazembe after cheating death of a strange illness. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent Mazowe West Constituency in the National Assembly, and won the recently held July 2018 harmonised elections.[2]

Academic Achievements

Primary :Dandamera Primary School

Secondary : Kundayi Secondary, Chipindura High (O Level), Allan Wilson High (A Level)

Tertiary: MBA (Africa University), B. Tech Degree in Marketing (Technikon SA) Graduate Diploma in Marketing (IMM) SA, Electrical Power Engineering (Harare Institute of Technology), Data Communication and Networking (University of Zimbabwe), B.Tech Level 5 in CCTV surveillance ( TAVCOM Training College, UK)

Other Form of Training: Access Control Systems & Biometrics – Impro SA, Access Control Systems – GYYR, UK Electronics/Mechanical Technologies Rotor Spinning Machines (Rieter, Switzerland) Milestone X-Protect CCTV systems, Milestone. Work Environment Management (Harare Institute of Technologies) Electrical Artisan Class 1 – Ministry of Labour & Manpower Development Refrigeration – Harare Institute of technology

Positions Held

1990 – 1991: Science & Mathematics Teacher at Rujeko Secondary School, Glendale

1994 – 1995: Managing Director & Owner – REK Stationers – Glendale

1995 – 1996: Electrical Engineering Technician – Glendale Spinners 1996 -1997: Co-Head Electrical Department – Glendale Spinners

1997 - 1998: Systems Consultant – Safeguard Alarms

1998 - 1999: Divisional Manager (Hitech Division) – Safeguard Alarms

1999 - 2000: Technical Director- Safeguard Alarms

2000 - 2002: Sales & Marketing Director – Safeguard Alarms

2002 to date: Managing Director & Owner – Leabridge Technologies

1999 – 2001: Cell Hungwe Branch, Dandamera, Mazowe West

2001- 2010: Hungwe Branch Committee

2010 – 2013: Committee Member Dandamera District

2013 – Provincial Member – Mashonaland Central

He is a Member of,

the Standing Rules & Order Committee,

the Mines and Energy portfolio committee

the Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Portfolio Committee

Trivia

It was reported that Kazembe enjoys watching and playing golf, soccer & rugby,watching movie, listening to music and traveling.

Sued for damages

On 11 September 2020, Kazembe Kazembe was given two-week ultimatum by Magistrate Mazhande to pay RTGS$199 500 to Simon Mandoza, a student based in Gweru as compensation for damages he suffered when he was assaulted by Zimbabwe Republic Police in 2018. Magistrate Mazhande ruled that if Kazembe Kazembe failed to pay compensation to Mandoza within 14 days, he will be sentenced to serve 60 days in prison.[3]