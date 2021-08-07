|description= Kazirai Tazira is a Zimbabwean Major-General and the military Chief of Staff (General Staff).

Major General Kazirai Tazira

Kazirai Tazira is a Zimbabwean Major-General and the military Chief of Staff (General Staff).

Career

In April 2019, Kazirai Tazira was promoted from a Brigadier-General to a Major General by Emmerson Mnangagwa. [1]

On 6 August 2021, Tazira was promoted from Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) headquarters, where he was Inspector General, to Army Headquarters as Chief of Staff general staff replacing David Sigauke who was appointed Zimbabwe National Army commander.[2]