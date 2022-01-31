Difference between revisions of "Kazuma Pan National Park"

'''Kazuma Pan National Park''' is a game park in the [[Matabeleland North Province]] and it borders Botswana. Some of the animals found in the game park are [[elephant]]s, [[buffalo]] (herds of up to 2,000 have been reported) [[lion]], [[leopard]], cheetah, [[ African Painted Dog ]], spotted [[hyena]], [[giraffe]], gemsbok, zebra, Roan and [[sable]] antelope, eland, oribi and many bird species. <ref name="ZFG">[http://zimfieldguide.com/matabeleland-north/kazuma-pan-national-park Kazuma Pan National Park], ''ZFG, Published: , Retrieved: 19 April 2018''</ref>

'''Kazuma Pan National Park''' is a game park in the [[Matabeleland North Province]] and it borders Botswana. Some of the animals found in the game park are [[elephant]]s, [[buffalo]] (herds of up to 2,000 have been reported) [[lion]], [[leopard]], cheetah, [[ painted dog ]], spotted [[hyena]], [[giraffe]], gemsbok, zebra, Roan and [[sable]] antelope, eland, oribi and many bird species. <ref name="ZFG">[http://zimfieldguide.com/matabeleland-north/kazuma-pan-national-park Kazuma Pan National Park], ''ZFG, Published: , Retrieved: 19 April 2018''</ref>

Kazuma Pan National Park is a game park in the Matabeleland North Province and it borders Botswana. Some of the animals found in the game park are elephants, buffalo (herds of up to 2,000 have been reported) lion, leopard, cheetah, African Painted Dog, spotted hyena, giraffe, gemsbok, zebra, Roan and sable antelope, eland, oribi and many bird species. [1]

See Wildlife, Zimbabwe.



Visitors Guide

Take the Robins Camp/ Pandamatenga turn-off from the main Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road and proceed for 25 kilometres along this gravel road to the Parks & Wildlife offices in Matetsi where visitors are required to check-in. The journey continues along the Pandamatenga road for a further 39 kilometres to the border post. These roads are gravel and an off-road car is ideal. As access to Kazuma is along the Zimbabwe/ Botswana border road, visitors are again asked to check-in with the Zimbabwe Republic Police at Pandamatenga. Kazuma Pan National Park is some 25 kilometres further along, north-west of Pandamatenga. Access via Kazungula is strictly prohibited. [1]

Background

The park was proclaimed a national park in 1949. Kazuma National Park was not adequately developed and in 1964 it was temporarily closed down only to be reopened in 1975. [2] Kazuma Pan National Park is closed to the public in January and February each year due to the wet conditions over this period that make the roads impassable.

Pictures