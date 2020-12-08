Pindula

Difference between revisions of "KeYona TV"

KeYona TV is an independent Zimbabwean television station that was awarded a broadcasting license by the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) in November 2020.
KeYona TV is an independent Zimbabwean television station that was awarded a broadcasting license by the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) in November 2020.

Owners

Cont Mhlanga is the station's chairperson.[1]

Connections To Zanu-PF

Mhlanga dismissed claims that KeYona TV is linked to Zanu-PF. He threatened to sue those who were making such claims.[2]

References

