Difference between revisions of "KeYona TV"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''KeYona TV''' is an independent Zimbabwean television station that was awarded a broadcasting license by the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) in November 202...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 06:35, 8 December 2020
KeYona TV is an independent Zimbabwean television station that was awarded a broadcasting license by the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) in November 2020.
Owners
Cont Mhlanga is the station's chairperson.[1]
Connections To Zanu-PF
Mhlanga dismissed claims that KeYona TV is linked to Zanu-PF. He threatened to sue those who were making such claims.[2]