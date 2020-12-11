KeYona TV is an independent Zimbabwean television station that was awarded a broadcasting license by the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) in November 2020.

Owners

Cont Mhlanga is the station's chairperson.[1] The station is owned by Fairtalk Communications (Private) Limited which is the parent company of Skyz Metro FM and Breeze FM.[2]

Auditions

KeYona TV held auditions from 27 November to 5 December 2020. The station wanted people from all over Zimbabwe aged 20 to 45 with a strong voice, who are able to read fluently in any of Zimbabwe’s national languages.[3]

Connections To Zanu-PF

Mhlanga dismissed claims that KeYona TV is linked to Zanu-PF. He threatened to sue those who were making such claims.[4]