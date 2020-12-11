Difference between revisions of "KeYona TV"
Latest revision as of 13:45, 11 December 2020
KeYona TV is an independent Zimbabwean television station that was awarded a broadcasting license by the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) in November 2020.
Owners
Cont Mhlanga is the station's chairperson.[1] The station is owned by Fairtalk Communications (Private) Limited which is the parent company of Skyz Metro FM and Breeze FM.[2] Fairtalk is reportedly partly owned by the Zimbabwe National Army.[3]
Auditions
KeYona TV held auditions from 27 November to 5 December 2020. The station wanted people from all over Zimbabwe aged 20 to 45 with a strong voice, who are able to read fluently in any of Zimbabwe’s national languages.[4]
Connections To Zanu-PF
Mhlanga dismissed claims that KeYona TV is linked to Zanu-PF. He threatened to sue those who were making such claims.[5]
References
- ↑ https://www.chronicle.co.zw/cont-fumes-threatens-to-sue/
- ↑ https://startupbiz.co.zw/6-tv-licences-awarded-ke-yona-tv-already-looking-for-talent/
- ↑ Leopold Munhende, Zimbabwe Army Granted TV Licence As ED Adviser Trevor Ncube Denied, NewZimbabwe.com, published: November 20, 2020, Retrieved: December 11, 2020
- ↑ https://startupbiz.co.zw/6-tv-licences-awarded-ke-yona-tv-already-looking-for-talent/
- ↑ https://www.chronicle.co.zw/cont-fumes-threatens-to-sue/