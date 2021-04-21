Difference between revisions of "Keen Mushapaidze"
Keen Mushapaidze is a Zimbabwean manager who became popular as Jah Prayzah's manager.
Background
Girlfriend
In March 2021, Mushapaidze got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Panashe Peters. Keen asked Panashe to marry him during her birthday celebration.[1]
Education
Mushapaidze holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Studies.[2]
Career
Awards
In 2019, Keen Mushapaidze was nominated at the fifth edition of the African Entertainment Awards (AEAUSA) which were held in New Jersey, United States of America.
Mushapaidze was nominated for the Best African Talent- Artist Manager- along with Kenyan Seven Mosha, Asa Asika (Nigeria), Mr Puaz (Tanzania), Prince Costinyo of South Africa and Ubi Franklin of Nigeria.[2]
References
- ↑ Keith Mlauzi, Jah Prayzah’s manager Keen Mushapaidze proposes to model Panashe Peters, Nehanda Radio, Published: March 19, 2021, Retrieved: April 21, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Talent Gore, Mushapaidze eyes US award, The Herald, Published: September 10, 2019, Retrieved: April 21, 2021