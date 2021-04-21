Keen Mushapaidze is a Zimbabwean manager who became popular as Jah Prayzah's manager.

Background

Girlfriend

Panashe Peters

In March 2021, Mushapaidze got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Panashe Peters. Keen asked Panashe to marry him during her birthday celebration.[1]

Education

Mushapaidze holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Studies.[2]





Career

Awards

In 2019, Keen Mushapaidze was nominated at the fifth edition of the African Entertainment Awards (AEAUSA) which were held in New Jersey, United States of America.

Mushapaidze was nominated for the Best African Talent- Artist Manager- along with Kenyan Seven Mosha, Asa Asika (Nigeria), Mr Puaz (Tanzania), Prince Costinyo of South Africa and Ubi Franklin of Nigeria.[2]