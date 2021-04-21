Difference between revisions of "Keen Mushapaidze"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Keen Mushapaidze''' is a Zimbabwean manager who became popular as Jah Prayzah's manager. ==Background== ===Girlfriend=== '''Panashe Peters''' In March 2021,...")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(→Career)
|(7 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 2:
|Line 2:
==Background==
==Background==
|+
|+
|+
|+
===Girlfriend===
===Girlfriend===
|Line 11:
|Line 15:
==Education==
==Education==
|−
Mushapaidze holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Studies.<ref name="H">Talent Gore, [https://www.herald.co.zw/mushapaidze-eyes-us-award/ Mushapaidze eyes US award], ''The Herald'', Published: September 10, 2019, Retrieved: April 21, 2021</ref>
|+
Mushapaidze holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Studies .<ref name="H">Talent Gore, [https://www.herald.co.zw/mushapaidze-eyes-us-award/ Mushapaidze eyes US award], ''The Herald'', Published: September 10, 2019, Retrieved: April 21, 2021</ref>
|+
|−
==
|+
=
|+
|+
=
==Awards==
==Awards==
|Line 29:
|Line 36:
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Keen Mushapaidze, Keen Mushapaidze age, Keen Mushapaidze girlfriend, Jah Prayzah Manager, Keen Mushapaidze qualifications
|keywords= Keen Mushapaidze, Keen Mushapaidze age, Keen Mushapaidze girlfriend, Jah Prayzah Manager, Keen Mushapaidze qualifications
|−
|description=
|+
|description=
|image=
|image=
|image_alt=
|image_alt=
Revision as of 08:34, 21 April 2021
Keen Mushapaidze is a Zimbabwean manager who became popular as Jah Prayzah's manager.
Background
Mushapaidze is Jah Prayzah's cousin.[1]
Age
Girlfriend
In March 2021, Mushapaidze got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Panashe Peters. Keen asked Panashe to marry him during her birthday celebration.[2]
Education
Mushapaidze holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Studies from the University of Zimbabwe.[3][1]
Career
After graduating from the University of Zimbabwe, Keen Mushapaidze worked for a bank before he joined Jah Prayzah.[1]
Before he was appointed manager, Mushapaidze started as Jah Prayzah's publicist. Mushapaidze became Jah Prayzah's manager after Jah Prayzah fired his manager of nine years Filda Muchabaiwa for working with Andy Muridzo.[4]
Awards
In 2019, Keen Mushapaidze was nominated at the fifth edition of the African Entertainment Awards (AEAUSA) which were held in New Jersey, United States of America.
Mushapaidze was nominated for the Best African Talent- Artist Manager- along with Kenyan Seven Mosha, Asa Asika (Nigeria), Mr Puaz (Tanzania), Prince Costinyo of South Africa and Ubi Franklin of Nigeria.[3]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 Jah Prayzah Manager Keen Mushapaidze: from banker to band manager, Facebook, Published: October 18, 2020, Retrieved: April 21, 2021
- ↑ Keith Mlauzi, Jah Prayzah’s manager Keen Mushapaidze proposes to model Panashe Peters, Nehanda Radio, Published: March 19, 2021, Retrieved: April 21, 2021
- ↑ 3.0 3.1 Talent Gore, Mushapaidze eyes US award, The Herald, Published: September 10, 2019, Retrieved: April 21, 2021
- ↑ Tawanda Marwizi, Jah Prayzah fires manager, The Herald, Published: June 3, 2015, Retrieved: February 7, 2021