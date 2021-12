On 5 December 2021, Keen Mushapaidze and Panashe Peters tied the knot.<ref name="NN">[https://nehandaradio.com/2021/12/06/keen-mushapaidze-and-model-panashe-peters-tie-the-knot/ Keen Mushapaidze and model Panashe Peters tie the knot], ''Nehanda Radio'', Published: December 6, 2021, Retrieved: December 28, 2021</ref>

Keen Mushapaidze

Keen Mushapaidze is a Zimbabwean manager who became popular as Jah Prayzah's manager.

Background

Mushapaidze is Jah Prayzah's cousin.[1]

Age

Keen Mushapaidze was born on 10 March.

Wife

Panashe Peters

In March 2021, Mushapaidze got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Panashe Peters. Keen asked Panashe to marry him during her birthday celebration.[2] Keen Mushapaidze married Panashe Peters in July 2021 after paying Lobola for her.

On 5 December 2021, Keen Mushapaidze and Panashe Peters tied the knot.[3]

Education

Mushapaidze holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Studies from the University of Zimbabwe.[4][1]

Career

After graduating from the University of Zimbabwe, Keen Mushapaidze worked for a bank before he joined Jah Prayzah.[1]

Before he was appointed manager, Mushapaidze started as Jah Prayzah's publicist. Mushapaidze became Jah Prayzah's manager after Jah Prayzah fired his manager of nine years Filda Muchabaiwa for working with Andy Muridzo.[5]

Awards

In 2019, Keen Mushapaidze was nominated at the fifth edition of the African Entertainment Awards (AEAUSA) which were held in New Jersey, United States of America.

Mushapaidze was nominated for the Best African Talent- Artist Manager- along with Kenyan Seven Mosha, Asa Asika (Nigeria), Mr Puaz (Tanzania), Prince Costinyo of South Africa and Ubi Franklin of Nigeria.[4]