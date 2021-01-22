Difference between revisions of "Keith Charumbira"

In July 2018, Keith Charumbira was elected to Ward 8 Harare Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 3809 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 8 Harare Municipality with 3809 votes, beating Emson Mhondiwa of Zanu PF with 1758 votes, Henry Marshall Deyrick Munangatire, independent with 578 votes, Matipedza Karase, independent with 189 votes, Clemence Sabawu of MDC-T with 154 votes, Jonathan Tatenda Mukwena of BZA with 68 votes, Luckson Musengu of PRC with 41 votes and Douglas Tsenesa, independent with 26 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

