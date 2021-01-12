Keith Farquharson is an award-winning Zimbabwean born producer, keyboard player and songwriter based in South Africa. He runs a commercial recording studio in Cape Town where he does mixing and mastering as well as a few pieces of music for television and film.

Career

He worked with Ilanga that comprised of Cde Chinx, Busie Ncube, Andy Brown, Don Gumbo, Gibson Batishta, Adam Chisvo, Munya Brown, Gibson Nyoni, and Virgillio Ignacia. Farquharson was the keyboardist in the group.[1]

Academy of Sound Engineering

Keith Farquarson operates a sound engineering college in Cape Town, which is a branch of the Academy of Sound Engineering, based in Johannesburg and operates out of the SABC. The college offers a one-year Higher Certificate, a three-year diploma and a three-year Bachelor of Science in Sound Engineering degree.[1]

Music Production

Farquarson started by operating a home studio in Harare. He has worked with South Africa’s award-winning band Freshlyground, and Zimbabwean musicians Oliver Mtukudzi, Alexio Kawara, Willom Tight, Netsayi, and Mann Friday.

He started working with Chiwoniso Maraire on the Peace of Ebony project. She was only 15 at the time and he says he had to get permission from her father to do a recording with her. In the process, they met Andy Brown and they worked together in the group the Storm. He recorded Ancient Voices in 1997 and Rebel Woman in 2006 with Chiwoniso. [1]

He also did mixing on Sam Dondo’s first album titled “Dyara Minamato” before he produced another album for the musician.[2] Keith Farquharson also produced the debut album by the Victoria Falls band Flying Bantu.[3]

He has also worked with Jah Prayzah having mixed two of his albums, namely; Jerusarema and Mudhara Vachauya. Keith also mixed Munyaradzi Nota's album. [4]

Awards