He has died at his [[Harare]] home after a short illness. His death was confirmed by [[Phillip Chiyangwa]] and [[Ziyambi Ziyambi]]

In June 2016 Guzah was being investigated by [[Zimbabwe Republic Police|police]] for allegedly beating his girlfriend following a misunderstanding. The girlfriend sustained serious injuries and reported the matter to the police. In his divorce proceedings, Guzah's ex-wife, Zandile, had accused him of violent conduct among many misdemeanors. He was alleged to have been violent to Zandile and their children.<ref name="Herald">, [http://www.herald.co.zw/mp-faces-arrest/ MP faces arrest], ''Herald'', published: June 11, 2016, retrieved: June 13, 2016</ref>

Keith Guzah was an empowerment activist, politician and businessman from the ruling ZANU-PF party. He served as the Member of Parliament for Hurungwe West Constituency as well as the acting Mashonaland West provincial chairman. He is also a former President of the Affirmative Action Group (AAG).

Background

Divorce

In November 2015, Guzah filed for divorce from wife of 24 years, Zandile Guzah nee Maseko,amid claims that both parties have lost affection for each other and their marriage was beyond redemption. Guzah claimed the two had not lived together as husband and wife for a continuous period since January 2008, which is excess of twelve months as at the time of instituting the proceedings for divorce. He offered Zandile a number of properties that included a house and other movable properties, but Zandile challenged the offer and accused the MP of lying about the list of the properties they acquired as a couple. She demanded to be given houses in Mt Pleasant and Mandara which had not been included from the initial property list filed by Guzah, while Guzah would get a house in Avondale and another in Highfields.



She also demanded to be given a Hyundai Rajet, Toyota Hilux single cab, a T35 Madza truck, Ranger Rover 2011 among others and Guzah would, retain a BMWx5, SLK 200 Mercedes Benz, Porsche Cayenne and a Mercedes-Benz S600. Zandile further demanded monthly maintenance for the couple’s two children at a cost of $900 per child, whom she claimed would be attending school in China at her expense. Zandile claimed maintenance for herself in the sum of $600 per month until she remarries or dies before going on to state that she wanted a portion of their Carlton Curlicue Farm measuring 115 hectares and that she keeps the farm house.[1]



In June 2016, Guzah officially divorced his wife of 24 years. As part of the divorce settlement Zandile was given six bedroom suites, two four-piece sofas, two dining tables, a colour television set, four-plate stove, refrigerator, six tractors, two disk harrows, three ploughs, four water tanks, 33 head of cattle, Mitsubishi Pajero, Mitsubishi Lancer and subdivision 1 of Carlton Curlicue Farm measuring 115 hectares and a farmhouse. Guzah was declared the sole and exclusive owner of the former couple's house in Egypt, Highfield.[2]

Political career

Guzah started his political career with the Affirmative Action Group (AAG) representing the Mashonaland West Province. During his reign as AAG chairperson, Guzah advocated for the empowerment of locals through various initiatives. Working for an indigenisation group, Guzah had good links with the ZANU-PF leaders in the province and this resulted in him rising with the ranks to become a member of the provincial executive.[3] In 2015, Guzah successfully won the ZANU-PF primary elections to contest for the vacant Hurungwe West Parliamentary Seat. In the by-election which was held in June 2015, Guzah won the election against former ZANU-PF MP Temba Mliswa.[4]

Earlier in 2013, Guzah had contested and lost the ZANU-PF primaries for Magunje Constituency.[5] He however lost the election. After ZANU-PF Congress of 2014, Guzah was elevated to the position of ZANU-PF provincial chairperson. In the AAG, Guzah was elevated from the position of regional president to president of the AAG.

Career with Dynamos

Keith Guzah was once secretary general of Dynamos Football Club in the early 2000s.[6] He eventually quit in 2004.[6]

Controversy

Foreign Currency Dealings

In 2003, Guzah was arraigned before the police for illegally dealing with foreign currency. This was at time when Zimbabwe was still using the Zimbabwean dollars before the adoption of a multi-currency economic system.[3] He was charged by the Harare Magistrate Court for contravening the Exchange Control Act with amounts valued at $130 million.[3]

Feud With Themba Mliswa

After the June 2015 by-elections, Themba Mliswa who was competing against Guzah for the seat made accusations that the latter was a convicted criminal who did not deserve to be elected into parliament in line with the constitution. Mliswa claimed that Guzah had previously committed crimes using the name Never Phiri. Mliswa went on to aliken Guzah to Uebert Angel, labelling as a car thief who changes names to hide his past convictions.[7]

Violent Conduct

Death

