Difference between revisions of "Kelebert Nkomani"

==Service / Career==
In '''June 2022''', the [[Zimbabwe Foreign Service Institute]] (ZFSI) was set up. The project was in limbo since '''1992''' until a proclamation by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in '''2020'''.
A board was installed, including:
* Ambassador [[Mary Muchada]] to Chair,
* [[Barbara Murasiranwa]], from the tourism sector,
* [[Similo Nkala]], from Zimtrade,
* [[Anyway Mutambudzi]], from the Office of the President and Cabinet,
* [[Duduzile Shinya]], from Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA),
* [[Andrew Mtetwa]],
* [[Stewart Nyakotyo]],
Ambassador [[Kelebert Nkomani]].
  
 
==Events==
 
==Events==

Kelebert Nkomani was retired during the reshuffle of September 2018.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

In June 2022, the Zimbabwe Foreign Service Institute (ZFSI) was set up. The project was in limbo since 1992 until a proclamation by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in 2020.

A board was installed, including:

Events

In September 2018, President Emmerson Mnangagwa appointed new permanent secretaries, reassigned others and retired some others, under the Second Republic.

  • Deputy Chief Secretary-Presidential Communications: former Secretary for Information, Media and Broadcasting Services George Charamba,
  • Secretary to the Service Commissions: Ambassador Jonathan Wutawunashe.
  • Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services: TBA.
  • Permanent Secretary, Primary and Secondary Education: TBA.
  • Permanent Secretary for Defence and War Veterans: retained by Martin Rushwaya
  • Permanent Secretary for Finance and Economic Development: George Tongesayi Guvamatanga
  • Permanent Secretary for Energy and Power Development: Gloria Magombo.
  • Permanent Secretary for Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprise Development: Rudo Chitiga.
  • Permanent Secretary for Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage: Melusi Matshiya.
  • Permanent Secretary for Transport and Infrastructural Development: Amos Marawa.
  • Permanent Secretary for Local Government, Public Works and National Housing: George Magosvongwe.
  • Permanent Secretary for Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development: Fanuel Tagwira.
  • Permanent Secretary for Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate: Ringson Chitsiko (retained).
  • Permanent Secretary for Health and Child Care: Brigadier-General Gerald Gwinji (retained).
  • Permanent Secretary for Industry and Commerce: Mavis Sibanda
  • Permanent Secretary for Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry: Munesushe Munodawafa (moving from the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development).
  • Permanent Secretary for Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare: James Manzou.
  • Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Trade: Judith Kateera replacing Joey Bimha.
  • Permanent Secretary for Mines and Mining Development Information: Onesimo Moyo.
  • Permanent Secretary for Communication Technology and Courier Services: Samuel Kundishora (retained).
  • Permanent Secretary for Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation: Thokozile Chitepo (former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry).
  • Permanent Secretary for Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs: Virginia Mabiza (retained).

President Mnangagwa had also re-assigned senior officials who included permanent secretaries, principal directors and equivalent grades to other duties.

Senior Officials: Ray C Ndhlukula, Pretty Sunguro, Washington Mbizvo, Ambassador Stuart Comberbach, Ambassador Nicholas Kitikiti, Willard Manungo, Prince Mupazviriho and Desire Sibanda.

Officials: Abigail Shoniwa, Ambassador Grace Mutandiro, Sibusisiwe Zembe, Ambassador Mary Mubi, Ozias Hove, Clemence Masango, Eghpha Jokomo, Simon Masanga, Eria Phiri, Clifford Matorera, Innocent Tizora.

Retired: Ngoni Masoka, Partson Mbiriri, Ambassador Joey Bimha, Ambassador Boniface Chidyausiku, Tobaiwa Mudede, Ambassador Kelebert Nkomani, Ethel Mlalazi, Anne Knuth and Valentine Vera.



  
  
