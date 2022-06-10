Difference between revisions of "Kelebert Nkomani"

* Ambassador [[Kelebert Nkomani]]. <ref name="Zimbabwe Appoints Board To Oversee The Setting Up Of Institute To Train Diplomats"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/06/10/zimbabwe-appoints-board-to-oversee-the-setting-up-of-institute-to-train-diplomats/ Zimbabwe Appoints Board To Oversee The Setting Up Of Institute To Train Diplomats], Pindula, Published: 10 June 2022, Retrieved: 10 June 2022''</ref>

* [[Anyway Mutambudzi]], from the Office of the President and Cabinet,

In '''June 2022''', the [[Zimbabwe Foreign Service Institute]] (ZFSI) was set up. The project was in limbo since '''1992''' until a proclamation by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in '''2020'''.

Kelebert Nkomani was retired during the reshuffle of September 2018.

Service / Career

A board was installed, including:

Events

In September 2018, President Emmerson Mnangagwa appointed new permanent secretaries, reassigned others and retired some others, under the Second Republic.

President Mnangagwa had also re-assigned senior officials who included permanent secretaries, principal directors and equivalent grades to other duties.



Senior Officials: Ray C Ndhlukula, Pretty Sunguro, Washington Mbizvo, Ambassador Stuart Comberbach, Ambassador Nicholas Kitikiti, Willard Manungo, Prince Mupazviriho and Desire Sibanda.



Officials: Abigail Shoniwa, Ambassador Grace Mutandiro, Sibusisiwe Zembe, Ambassador Mary Mubi, Ozias Hove, Clemence Masango, Eghpha Jokomo, Simon Masanga, Eria Phiri, Clifford Matorera, Innocent Tizora.



Retired: Ngoni Masoka, Partson Mbiriri, Ambassador Joey Bimha, Ambassador Boniface Chidyausiku, Tobaiwa Mudede, Ambassador Kelebert Nkomani, Ethel Mlalazi, Anne Knuth and Valentine Vera.

