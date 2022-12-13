Difference between revisions of "Kelvin Bingala"
Kelvin Bingala is a Zimbabwean footballer. He plays for Botswana Premier Soccer League club Orapa United Football Club.
Personal Details
Bingala was born on 17 Janaury 1996.
Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.