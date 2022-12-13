Bingala suffered a groin strain in a premier league match against Extension Gunners on 29 November 2022 which his club, Orapa United won 2-1. He was substituted in the 66th minute of the match.<ref name="Chronicle">[https://www.chronicle.co.zw/bingala-suffers-groin-injury/ Bingala suffers groin injury], ''Ricky Zililo'', Published: 01 December 2022, Retrieved: 13 December 2022</ref>

Kelvin Bingala is a Zimbabwean footballer. He plays for Botswana Premier Soccer League club Orapa United Football Club.

Personal Details

Bingala was born on 17 January 1996.

Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Career

In January 2022, Bingala joined Botswana Premier League side Orapa United.

Kelvin Bingala is now an Orapa player. He left Herentals. He joins them after spending six months at Herentals following his return from Zambia where he was playing for Lumwana Radiants. He (Bingala) was at Herentials FC before I organised a deal for him together with Dominic Chungwa to Lumwana Radiants of Zambia the team was relegated so I asked him to come to rejoin Herentials FC for 6 months. That was meant for him to keep fit then now after his contract with Herentials expired on 31 December I got a deal for him at Orapa of Botswana a club being sponsored by a Diamond Mining Company.

Events

