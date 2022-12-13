Difference between revisions of "Kelvin Bingala"
is a Zimbabwean footballer. He plays for Botswana Premier Soccer League club Orapa United Football Club.
Latest revision as of 08:24, 13 December 2022
|Kelvin Bingala
|Born
|January 17, 1996
|Residence
|Zimbabwe
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Organization
|Orapa United FC
Kelvin Mafaro Bingala is a Zimbabwean footballer. He plays for Botswana Premier Soccer League club Orapa United Football Club.[1]
Personal Details
Bingala was born on 17 January 1996.
Education
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Career
Bingala has played for Herentals Football Club in Zimbabwe and Lumwana Radiants in Zambia.
In January 2022, Bingala joined Botswana Premier League side Orapa United.
The terms of his contract with the club were not disclosed but his manager Gilbert Sengwe confirmed the move. He said:
Kelvin Bingala is now an Orapa player. He left Herentals. He joins them after spending six months at Herentals following his return from Zambia where he was playing for Lumwana Radiants.
He (Bingala) was at Herentials FC before I organised a deal for him together with Dominic Chungwa to Lumwana Radiants of Zambia the team was relegated so I asked him to come to rejoin Herentials FC for 6 months.
That was meant for him to keep fit then now after his contract with Herentials expired on 31 December I got a deal for him at Orapa of Botswana a club being sponsored by a Diamond Mining Company.
Events
Bingala suffered a groin strain in a premier league match against Extension Gunners on 29 November 2022 which his club, Orapa United won 2-1. He was substituted in the 66th minute of the match.[2]
Further Reading
- ↑ Herental’s stars joins Botswana’s Orapa, Terry Madyauta, Published: 24 January 2022, Retrieved: 13 December 2022
- ↑ Bingala suffers groin injury, Ricky Zililo, Published: 01 December 2022, Retrieved: 13 December 2022