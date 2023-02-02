Difference between revisions of "Kelvin Madzongwe"
|Kelvin Madzongwe
|Born
|January 5, 1990
Bulawayo
|Known for
Known for
|Website
|mobile
Kelvin Madzongwe is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a midfielder for CAPS United and the Zimbabwe senior men's national team.
Background
Madzongwe was born and raised in Bulawayo. He was nicknamed Muuntu Omnyama by his teammates because of his dark complexion.[1]
Age
Kelvin Madzongwe was born on 5 January 1990 although the website Transfermarkt says he was born on 1 May 1990.[2][3]
Education
Kelvin Madzongwe is a former Mpopoma High School and Njube High School student.[3] Madzongwe was scouted in Bulawayo and got a scholarship to study and play soccer in the United States of America. Kelvin Madzongwe graduated from Boston University with a Bsc. in Communication and Marketing Relations.[1]
Football Career
Kelvin Madzongwe joined Highlanders Football Club juniors when he was only 12. Madzongwe also played for Sparrows in the Division Two League.[4]
He said the inability by his father to provide him with full cricket equipment forced him to take up football.
Madzongwe was discovered by Clemence Chinyemba who took him to the Highlanders Under 12 juniors side.[3]
Kelvin Madzongwe started playing premier soccer league football for Njube Sundowns in 2009 and in 2010 Madzongwe played for Chicken Inn Football Club.
He took a break from playing in Zimbabwe when he went to the United States of America on a scholarship.
When he returned from the United States of America, Madzongwe played for Bulawayo City Football Club from 2016 to 2017.
Kelvin Madzongwe joined FC Platinum in 2018. He won PSL Championship with FC Platinum the same year.
Madzongwe tore his knee ligaments in 2012 and had to undergo reconstructive surgery and spent almost 15 months out.
In January 2023, Madzongwe joined CAPS United on a two-year contract from Bulawayo Chiefs.[5]
Awards
Some of his accomplishments include winning the America East Rookie of the year 2010 with Boston University, America East Defensive Player of the year 2011 with Boston University, Patriot League team of the year 2014 with Boston University.[1]
National Team
Madzongwe played a huge part in the CHAN qualifications.[1] In 2022, he was part of the Zimbabwe AFCON 2022 Warriors squad.
In the opening match against Senegal, Kelvin Madzongwe's injury-time handball gave Senegal a penalty in their Group B Africa Cup of Nations encounter on 10 January 2022.
He apologised to Zimbabweans and his teammates for the handball incident. [6]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 Blessing Malinganiza, Kelvin Madzongwe: brains and talent, H-Metro, Published: December 20, 2020, Retrieved: January 11, 2022
- ↑ #6 Kelvin Madzongwe, Transfermarkt, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 11, 2022
- ↑ 3.0 3.1 3.2 Fungai Muderere, I could have played cricket – Kelvin Madzongwe, B-Metro, Published: May 22, 2020, Retrieved: January 11, 2022
- ↑ Innocent Kurira, Madzongwe ready to return, The Chronicle, Published: January 22, 2018, Retrieved: January 11, 2022
- ↑ Grace Chingoma CAPS Utd snatch Madzongwe, Silla, The Herald1, 01 February 2023, Retrieved: 02 February 2023
- ↑ Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Madzongwe apologises for conceding last minute penalty, The Chronicle, Published: January 11, 2022, Retrieved: January 11, 2022