

Kelvin Mushangazhike is a Zimbabwean retired footballer who played for Dynamos in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League and Kaizer Chiefs and Black Leopards in South Africa.

Background

His father is Musekiwa Mushangazhike who was also a footballer and played for BAT Ramblers in Division One.[1]

His brother Blessing Mushangazhike was also a footballer and played for Motor Action Football Club. He is cousins with Gilbert Mushangazhike who was also a footballer.

Kelvin Mushangazhike fathered five children with four different women. The names of his children are; Sharmaine, Tafadzwa, Melanie, Tariq and Corwin.[2]

Education

He played soccer at Harare High School where he was discovered by Lovemore Msindo of Fire Batteries while in Form 3. Msindo took Mushangazhike to Churchill Boys High where he played with Tinashe Nengomasha and Patrick Mandizha.[3]

Career

Kelvin Mushangazhike began his career at Fire Batteries before turning out for Blackpool, Dynamos and Motor Action.[4]

Mushangazhike was sold to Kaizer Chiefs for R400 000 (US$48 299,27) and got R40 000 (US$4 826,40) as part of his 10%. His salary at Kaizer Chiefs was R10 000 (US$1 201) per month and the signing-on fee was US$7 500, which he said was not enough to buy a house. He only managed to extend his parents’ house in Budiriro.[2]

Mushangazhike said Kaizer Chiefs refused to hand him an opportunity to attend trials with Paris Saint-Germain F.C. in France. He was later loaned to Black Leopards in South Africa. Kevin had a solid 2003/04 season with Black Leopards and was a major contributor towards Leopards' qualification to the SAA Super eight. Mushangazhike also had several trial stints in Germany but nothing materialised. He also played in Vietnam but called it quits after realising his agent had dupped him of his signing-on fees.[4][5]

Kelvin Mushangazhike played for Mozambique’s Liga Maculmana in 2009 before resigning.[2]

Player Management

Mushangazhike’s entry into the world of player management got off to a false start in 2009 when he sold three players to Mozambique’s Liga Maculmana, but did not get his share of the proceeds.

He said that after quoting the club US$60 000, the players, in turn, underpriced themselves settling for US$10 000 each, which they used to buy cars and did not pay him.[2]

In 2018, The Herald reported that Mushangazhike and Shingi Kawondera had partnered to scout for talented players in Zimbabwe and recommend them to European clubs. The two said they had partnered with Cephas Chimedza.[6]

Coaching

In April 2022, Kelvin Mushangazhike said he was a junior coach at Glen View High and was also involved in part-time coaching at Heritage Academy with his long time friend Murape Murape.[4]





Deportation

Mushangazhike was deported from South Africa after spending one month and three weeks detained at Lindela Detention Centre. According to Kelvin Mushangazhike, he was caught without his passport while visiting my friends in Yeovil. He said that the passport was with Garankuwa United FC which he intended to join and unfortunately his visa had expired.[2]

Car Accident

Mushangazhike was involved in a car accident in 1998. He was left with a scar on his right eye.[2]