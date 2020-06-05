Difference between revisions of "Kevin Sifiso Malunga"

''' Kevin Sifiso Malunga''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] born South African, and the son of the late [[Zimbabwe]] liberation struggle hero and former Mpopoma MP, [[ Sydney Malunga]]. He was South Africa's Public Protector from December 2012 up to December 2019.

''' Kelvin Sifiso Malunga''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] born South African, and the son of the late [[Zimbabwe]] liberation struggle hero and former Mpopoma MP, Sydney [[Malunga]]. He was South Africa's Public Protector from December 2012 up to December 2019.

Background

Kevin was born on 22 April 1974 in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. Kevin’s father, the remarkably candid Sydney Malunga, was a senior PF ZAPU official and MP for Makokoba in Bulawayo, and his mother is Yvonne Maphosa. He is passionate about education and his passion for education can be seen in his seven-year stint as a law lecturer at his alma mater, the University of Natal, and the University of the Witwatersrand.

Education

He went to Hillside Junior School in Bulawayo, Mzingwane High in Esigodini 40km south of Bulawayo.He obtained a BA Law Degree from the University of Swaziland, LLB from the University of Natal, LLM from Georgetown University and is a candidate for a Doctor of Juridical Science from the University of Wisconsin.[1] His dissertation focuses on “South Africa’s Unfinished Business: The challenges of implementing the rights to housing and education. A legal and policy analysis.”

Career

Malunga began his career as a lecturer of law at the University of Natal in 2001 and held it for two years. He served as a consultant of Joint United Nations Programme on Human Immunodeficiency Virus and Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome in Geneva from 2002 to 2004. In 2004, he took the position of a lecturer at Witwatersrand University.

Kevin served his 7 year term as South Africa’s Deputy Public Protector from December 2012. The public protector’s office is one of South Africa’s critical constitutional institutions tasked to investigate officials’ conduct in public administration. It mainly investigates impropriety and corruption.

Its most recent high-profile case is President Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla scandal. Kevin also worked as the state legal adviser and spokesperson during the Marikana Judicial Commission of Inquiry. He was also a legal advisor dealing with policy co-ordination and monitoring at the Ministry of Justice. Besides, he also served as an aide and researcher to the committee on institutional models in the former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo’s office where he was also chief-of-staff.

Adv. Malunga also served as a State Law Adviser: Policy Co-ordination and Monitoring at the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, with his responsibilities including the Traditional Courts Bill, the Discussion Document on the Transformation of the Judiciary, drafting legislation, formulating policy, researching and preparing speeches for the Minister.

His private practice exploits include serving as the Executive Director of Mbube Consulting CC, a training and advisory consultancy that provided compliance advice to private and public sector entities. His area of focus included drafting legal documents and providing continuing legal education. He was also involved in legal education work at the Black Lawyers Association where he served as a Trustee of the Legal Education Centre. Adv. Malunga has also served as a member of the Ntsebeza Legal Team for reparations against multinational companies in the in the US.[2]

Adv. Malunga was also a part-time researcher/consultant to UNAIDS on international and domestic laws affecting HIV vaccine trialists in Ethiopia. In December 2010 he was appointed by the Minister of Higher Education and Training Dr Blade Nzimande to serve as a Board member of the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA) for a period of five years.

Achievements

Malunga is known for his research in economic justice, constitutional litigation, political consulting, human rights and business consulting.[3]

Membership

Malunga is a member of American Society of International Law.

