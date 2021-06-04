Difference between revisions of "Kembo Mohadi"

It was reported that Mohadi has a pending case in which he is alleged to have organised the murder of his wife’s lover, [[ Strover Mutonhori ]] in 1999.<ref name="New Zimbabwe"> [http://www.newzimbabwe.com/news-23593-Mohadi+to+head+CIOs+who+tortured+him/news.aspx_Mohadi to head CIOs who tortured him], '', Published: 07 July 2015 , Retrieved:23 November 2017''</ref>

In 2013 Mohadi sued the Standard newspaper for defamation after it had published an open letter written by the then Bulawayo MP, [[Eddie Cross]] insinuating that Mohadi was involved in the vandalism of electricity cables. The US$30 million lawsuits were however dismissed by the courts.<ref>[https://www.newsday.co.zw/2013/02/12/the-standard-wins-mohadi-case/ The Standard wins Mohadi case], ''Newsday'', Published: February 12, 2013, Retrieved: July 9, 2015,</ref>

In 2009 he sued his [[Zanu-PF]] colleague [[Joseph Made]], who was the then Minister of Agriculture. It was reported that Mohadis' Beitbridge farm was invaded by war veterans. The invaders destroyed his fence and let loose 75 cattle valued at about US $6, 000.<ref>[http://www.newzimbabwe.com/pages/farm11.11190.html Zimbabwe Ministers sue each other over land], ''New Zimbabwe'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: July 9, 2015,</ref>

After his resignation, it was announced on 2 June 2021 that he been redeployed at Zanu-PF party headquarters and would be in charge of party affairs full time.<ref name="PN">Lovemore, [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2021/06/02/former-vice-president-kembo-mohadi-redeployed/?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+co%2FhyCZ+%28Pindula+News+2020%29 Former Vice President Kembo Mohadi Redeployed], ''Pindula News'', Published: June 2, 2021, Retrieved: June 4, 2021</ref>

“Following the recurring dis-information and virilisation of my alleged immoral unions, dispensed through awkward slacktivism, I am stepping down as the Vice President of the Republic of Zimbabwe in terms of Section 96(2) of the constitution of Zimbabwe (No.20) Act, 2013 with immediate effect.”<ref name="herald">Mukudzei Chingwere, [https://www.herald.co.zw/breaking-vice-president-mohadi-resigns/], ''Herald, Published: 1 March, 2021, Accessed: 1 March, 2021''</ref>

Kembo Mohadi is a Zimbabwean politician who was the Vice President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and second secretary of Zanu-PF until his resignation on 1 March 2021. Mohadi is a member of the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (Zanu-PF) where he is a member of the Central Committee and Politburo. He is also a former member of parliament for Beitbridge Matabeleland South Province.

In April 2018 it was reported that Kembo Mohadi Was Summoned Over Missing $15 Billion On the 23rd of June 2018, Mohadi was injured and had to be rushed to hospital when a bomb exploded at White city Stadium during a Zanu-PF rally.

Background

He was born Kembo Dugish Campell Mohadi on the 15th of November 1949 in Beitbridge and Mohadi has five siblings, two boys and three girls.[1]. He is married to Tambudzayi Mohadi and they have a son Campbell Trevor Mohadi.[2]

Education

Mohadi attended his Sub A up to Standard One in Beitbridge Mtetengwe Primary School and then proceeded to Gwanda Primary School for Standard 2. He then went to Manama High School in Mashonaland East where he did not finish his education after being expelled.

Political career

Mohadi joined the liberation struggle at the age of 27 in 1972 when he left for Zambia. He was reported to have then migrated to Moscow, Russia where he reportedly received his military training. He returned to Zimbabwe and was attested into the Zapu department called Zimbabwe Intelligence Services but Mohadi was later detained at Khami Prison , Zimbabwe in 1976 until 1980 when the country attained independence.[3]

Position Held

2015-2017 Minister of State for National Security in the Presidents Office.

2014 -Zanu-PF Deputy Secretary for Security[4]

2002 -2015-Minister of Home Affairs.[5]

Bid for Vice Presidency

After the death of vice president John Nkomo, Mohadi was one of the former ZAPU members who openly contested for the post of the Vice President which was vacant.[6] He, together with the likes of Simon Khaya Moyo, Ambrose Mutinhiri and Obert Mpofu openly declared that they were suitable for the post. His bid, however, did not succeed as Robert Mugabe appointed Justice Minister Emmerson Mnangagwa as the first vice president and Phelekezela Mphoko as the second vice president in December 2014.

There is only one vacancy and that is the VP's post. I have offered myself for the post. I am not cheap and I am for the big race. Who doesn't want power? We all want power; even if you were to be nominated or elected, would you refuse? I will be equally happy and I am ready for the game," he said [6],

Visit to Prophet Bushiri

In November 2016 a video emerged on social media showing Mohadi attending a church service by Malawian ‘prophet’ Shepherd Bushiri. In the video, Bushiri promised Mohadi “the crown” and an end to his financial troubles. It was not immediately clear when the church service had been held. Mohadi, in the video, nodded “I receive, Man of God” several times.[7]

Video of Kembo Mohadi at Bushiri religious event

Appointment as Vice President

On December 28, 2017, Kembo Mohadi was appointed as the Vice President of Zimbabwe and the second Secretary of Zanu-PF political party by the president Emmerson Mnangagwa. Mohadi was sworn in as Vice President with Constantino Chiwenga as the other vice president by Chief Justice Luke Malaba. Chiwenga And Kembo Mohadi Appointed Vice Presidents

Resignation

Vice President Kembo Mohadi resigned from his post on 1 March 2021 in the wake of damning immoral allegations (Kembo Mohadi Cheating Affair) which dogged him towards the end of February 2021. In tendering his resignation, VP Mohadi maintained his innocence saying he is a victim of “information distortion, voice cloning, and sponsored spooking and political sabotage.”

“Following the recurring dis-information and virilisation of my alleged immoral unions, dispensed through awkward slacktivism, I am stepping down as the Vice President of the Republic of Zimbabwe in terms of Section 96(2) of the constitution of Zimbabwe (No.20) Act, 2013 with immediate effect.”[8]

After his resignation, it was announced on 2 June 2021 that he been redeployed at Zanu-PF party headquarters and would be in charge of party affairs full time.[9]

Involvement in Lawsuits

Land Dispute

In 2009 he sued his Zanu-PF colleague Joseph Made, who was the then Minister of Agriculture. It was reported that Mohadis' Beitbridge farm was invaded by war veterans. The invaders destroyed his fence and let loose 75 cattle valued at about US $6, 000.[10]

Defamation Lawsuit

In 2013 Mohadi sued the Standard newspaper for defamation after it had published an open letter written by the then Bulawayo MP, Eddie Cross insinuating that Mohadi was involved in the vandalism of electricity cables. The US$30 million lawsuits were however dismissed by the courts.[11]

Alleged Involvement in Murder

It was reported that Mohadi has a pending case in which he is alleged to have organised the murder of his wife’s lover, Strover Mutonhori in 1999.[12]

Successes

Mohadi was credited for initiating talks with the South African Interior Affairs ministry regarding the visa and passports issuing on Zimbabwean citizens residing in South Africa. In 2014, the passport renewal regulations were revised and made easier for Zimbabweans in South Africa to easily renew work permits without the travelling back to Zimbabwe for the process.[13]

Business Interests

Mohadi was once a shareholder in a company called Nerry Investments owned by Reginald McGillivray. The two, however, went two ways apart after a dispute related to the running of the business and the matter was settled in court resulting in Mohadi's ouster.[14] Mohadi was alleged to have made a series of attempts to remove McGillivray from the business but he did not succeed. Mohadi once managed two Beitbridge companies, Redqueen Trading Pvt Ltd and Spoornet Pvt Ltd, belonging to Dawson.[14]

Trivia

He is a commercial farmer majoring in crop production and livestock in the Matabeleland South province.