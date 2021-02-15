On 15 February 2021, ZimLive reported that Kembo Mohadi was involved in an affair with a married woman. The woman's husband confronted Mohadi and left him slightly injured and bleeding according to reports.

Details

The publication reported that Mohadi was involved in an affair with Abbigal Mumpande, nee Muleya who works at his office as a junior security officer. After learning of the affair, the woman's husband Jacob Mumpande reportedly stormed Mohadi's Milcox Road residence in Glen Lorne on 14 February 2021.

The woman's husband found out about the affair after he obtained recordings of phone calls of Mohadi talking to Abbigal and expressing his undying love for her. He also allegedly sent her nudes.

In one of the recorded conversations Mohadi speaking in Ndebele said: