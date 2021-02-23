|description= On 15 February 2021, ZimLive reported that Kembo Mohadi was involved in an affair with a married woman. The woman's husband confronted Mohadi and left him slightly injured and bleeding according to reports.

Kembo Mohadi (left) and Abbigal Mumpande (right)

On 15 February 2021, ZimLive reported that Kembo Mohadi was involved in an affair with a married woman. The woman's husband confronted Mohadi and left him slightly injured and bleeding according to the report.

Details

The publication reported that Mohadi was involved in an affair with Abbigal Mumpande, nee Muleya who works at his office as a junior security officer. After learning of the affair, the woman's husband Jacob Mumpande reportedly stormed Mohadi's Milcox Road residence in Glen Lorne on 14 February 2021.

The woman's husband found out about the affair after he obtained recordings of phone calls of Mohadi talking to Abbigal and expressing his undying love for her. Mohadi also allegedly sent her nudes.

In one of the recorded conversations Mohadi speaking in Ndebele said:

"Ngithe ngikutshele ukuthi ngiyakuthanda, angisoze ngafa ngabuyela emuva (I called to say I love you, and I’ll never change my mind)"

On Sunday 14 February 2021, Mumpande, accompanied by his wife, arrived at the Mohadi residence at about 4.30 PM. The couple was allowed inside after Mohadi was consulted.

A furious Mumpande, who was described as “heartbroken” and “upset” by sources, accused Mohadi of romping with his wife without protection in an argument that lasted for an hour.

A source told ZimLive that Mumpande told Mohadi that his wife would no longer work for him. Mohadi reportedly instructed his permanent secretary Reverend Paul Damasane to process her transfer as early as Monday 15 February 2021. When asked about the incident and Mohadi's instruction to transfer Mumpande's wife, Damasane said:

“I’m hearing this for the first time. I was in Bulawayo yesterday. I just met the vice president in his office for our daily morning brief and what you are asking me did not come up at all.”

The publication reported that Mumpande declined requests for an interview. When contacted for a comment, Abbigal told ZimLive she was at work but denied having an affair with Mohadi. When confronted with the leaked recordings of their phone calls, she declined to answer any further questions from the publication.[1]

Mohadi's Leaked Phone Call With Married Lover

Vice President Kembo Mohadi's leaked phone call with married lover Abbigal Mumpande