[[File:Home.jpeg|thumb|Kembo Mohadi Resignation]] ''' [[ Kembo Mohadi ]] ''' resigned as Vice President of [[Zimbabwe]] on 1 March 2021. He tendered his resignation to [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] with immediate effect . Mohadi's resignation came after a [[Kembo Mohadi Cheating Affair|cheating scandal]] was exposed .

Kembo Mohadi Resignation

Kembo Mohadi resigned as Vice President of Zimbabwe on 1 March 2021. He tendered his resignation to Emmerson Mnangagwa with immediate effect. Mohadi's resignation came after a cheating scandal was exposed.

Full Statement

RESIGNATION PRESS STATEMENT TO THE NATION FROM VICE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF ZIMBABWE HON K.C.D MOHADI

Greetings to you the Citizens of this Great Nation.

I want to begin by appreciating the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Cde Emmerson Munangagwa for the opportunity to serve under his grace for the past three years. I literally sat under his tutelage and tapped from his wisdom, clear eyed vision and political dexterity. Dear citizens, it is my pleasure and privilege to leave the trust that you have bestowed upon me. I thank you for the tasks that I accomplished effectively and I ask for forgiveness for those tasks I failed to do well. I pray for humility, dynamism and the great principle to which the feathers of your trust give utterance.

I have been going through a soul searching pilgrimage and realized that I need the space to deal with my problems outside the governance chair. I have arrived at this decision not as a matter of cowardice but as a sign of demonstrating great respect to the office of the President so that it is not compromised or caricatured by actions that are linked to my challenges as an individual.

The interconnectivity with social media ecologies have been relaying viral moral panics, peddling flames of lies, creating myths, and muddling the reality of my life as a family man. I am a victim of information distortion, voice cloning, and sponsored spooking and political sabotage. Digital media, in their hybridity, have been abused by my enemies to blackmail me, but my spirit will never die. Following the recurring dis-information and virilisation of my alleged immoral unions, dispensed through awkward slacktivism, I am stepping down as the Vice President of the Republic of Zimbabwe in terms of Section 96(2) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe (No. 20) Act, 2013 with immediate effect.

Hard as it may be to my family, friends, comrades and cadres of my Party ZANU PF, I am taking the decision to step down as the Vice President of Zimbabwe, to save the image of my government.

My decision to relinquish the Vice President post is also a way of respecting the citizens of this Great Nation, and my Party Comrades, some of whom would have been affected by the falsehoods and character assassination in the digital ecosystems. My resignation is also necessitated by my desire to seek clarity and justice on the matter in which my legal team will pursue and deconstruct this pseudo-paparazzi and flawed espionage to achieve cheap political points. I promise to poke holes on this grand strategy from political foes.

Once again, I want to thank the President Cde E.D Mnangagwa, ZANU PF cadres, and the citizens of this Great Nation for the unprecedented support. The energy, the faith, the devotion, which you have in this government, must light your respective responsibilities and the glow from this light must truly light the world. In my political journey, I have learnt that, there are no winners or losers in governance but we are pilgrims tied to a single garment of destiny.

I wish the President of Zimbabwe well, as he continues to bear the burden of a struggle to improve the lives of Zimbabweans, to rejoice in hope and patience, in tribulation against poverty, Covid 19, and Vision 2030.

Yours Comradely

K.C. D Mohadi[1]