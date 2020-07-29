Difference between revisions of "Kennedy Chokuda"

The Clerk is the head of Administration and Accounting Officer of parliament, akin to the Chief Executive Officer in the private sector. He reports to the Speaker of the National Assembly, his duties are procedural and administrative, he keeps record of proceedings and decisions of both Houses in the Journal of Parliament.

Mr [[ Austin Zvoma ]] , the former clerk, retired in ''' November 2014 ''' . Mr Chokuda was Acting in the interim.

Mr ''' Chokuda ''' was the first secretary of the [[ Constitution Select Committee ]] (Copac) where he oversaw the development of a strategic plan, budgets and staff recruitment.

Personal Details

A devout Christian, Mr Chokuda is married to Biatha and the couple has two daughters – Tinotenda (10) and Ruvimbo (7).

School / Education

Bachelor of Social Science, University of Zimbabwe.

BSc Politics and Administration, University of Zimbabwe.

Executive Master’s in Business Administration, Midlands State University, 2014.

Doctorate in Business Administration, Binary University College of Management and Entrepreneurship (Malaysia), 2021.

Service / Career

1991-1994: National Manpower Advisory Council officer (Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education)

1994-2003: Gender officer (Ministry of Youth, Gender and Employment Creation)

Feb 2003 – Dec 2006: Assistant Clerk of Parliament.

Jan 2007 to April 2015: Deputy Clerk of Parliament.

May 2015 to present: Clerk of Parliament. Mr Austin Zvoma, the former clerk, retired in November 2014. Mr Chokuda was Acting in the interim.



Events

On 2 November 2017 Clerk of Parliament Kennedy Chokuda announced $4 million had been released to settle overdue sitting allowances for Members of Parliament, about 50 percent of the total owed. Allowances had not been paid since 2011. The remainder would be paid by 15 December. MPs receive a $75 sitting allowance and a fixed monthly stipend of $2,000, in addition to fuel coupons.

On xx April 2019, the Clerk of Parliament announced that Constituency Development Funds (CDF), of RTGS$50 000 per 210 constituencies. Overall, about $10,5 million will be disbursed .

The CDF is established in terms of Section 18 of the Public Finance Management Act and is designed to sponsor developmental projects. There are strict guidelines for the selection of projects, composition of the constituency committee and follow ups from parliament.

Further Reading

