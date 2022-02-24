In July 2018, Kennedy Damiso was elected to Ward 21 Bindura RDC, for Zanu PF with 2644 votes.

2018 – elected to Ward 21 Bindura RDC with 2644 votes, beating Wellington Kajawu of MDC Alliance with 800 votes. [1]

