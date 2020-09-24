Difference between revisions of "Kennedy Makarutse"

In July 2018, Kennedy Makarutse was elected to Ward 17 Mudzi RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1834 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 17 Mudzi RDC with 1834 votes, beating Fungai Mahachi of MDC-Alliance with 273 votes and Norman Gobai John, independent with 138 votes. [1]

Events

