Kenneth Kaunda is the founding president of Zambia.

Political Career

Kaunda was a leader of the campaign that ended British colonial rule and he became Zambia’s first democratically elected president in 1964. He led the country, which became a one-party state, until 1991 when he was defeated in an election following the introduction of multiparty politics.

During his rule, Kaunda made Zambia a center for anti-colonial groups fighting to end white minority rule in southern African countries including Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe. Kaunda allowed the guerilla organizations to maintain military bases, training camps, refugee centers and administrative offices.[1]

Hospitalisation

Kaunda was admitted to Maina Soko Medical Center, a treatment center for Covid-19 in Lusaka, Zambia. A short statement released by Kenneth Kaunda's office did not specify the cause of Kaunda’s illness.[1]