'''Kenneth Kaunda''' is the founding president of Zambia.
'''Kenneth Kaunda''' is the founding president of Zambia.
==Political Career==
==Political Career==
|+
|+
Kaunda was a leader of the campaign that ended British colonial rule and he became Zambia's first democratically elected president in 1964. He led the country, which became a one-party state, until 1991 when he was defeated in an election following the introduction of multiparty politics.
Kaunda was a leader of the campaign that ended British colonial rule and he became Zambia’s first democratically elected president in 1964. He led the country, which became a one-party state, until 1991 when he was defeated in an election following the introduction of multiparty politics.
President
Kenneth Kaunda
|Succeeded by
|Frederick Chiluba
|Personal details
|Born
Kenneth David Kaunda
April 28, 1924
Lubwa, near Chinsali, Northern Rhodesia
|Citizenship
|Zambian
|Nationality
|Zambia
|Occupation
|Known for
|Being the founding President of Zambia
Kenneth David Kaunda is the founding president of Zambia.
Background
Kenneth Kaunda was born in Lubwa, near Chinsali, Northern Rhodesia (now Zambia).[1]
Parents
Kaunda's father was a schoolteacher from Nyasaland (now Malawi). His mother was the first African woman to teach in colonial Zambia. Both his parents taught among the Bemba ethnic group in northern Zambia.[1]
Age
Kaunda was born on 28 April 1924.[1]
Education
Kenneth Kaunda received his early education in northern Zambia, completing secondary school in the early 1940s. He also began to teach, first in colonial Zambia and in the middle 1940s in Tanganyika (now Tanzania).[1]
Political Career
Post Independence
Kaunda was a leader of the campaign that ended British colonial rule and he became Zambia’s first democratically elected president in 1964. He led the country, which became a one-party state, until 1991 when he was defeated in an election following the introduction of multiparty politics.
During his rule, Kaunda made Zambia a center for anti-colonial groups fighting to end white minority rule in southern African countries including Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe. Kaunda allowed the guerilla organizations to maintain military bases, training camps, refugee centers and administrative offices.[2]
Hospitalisation
Kaunda was admitted to Maina Soko Medical Center, a treatment center for Covid-19 in Lusaka, Zambia. A short statement released by Kenneth Kaunda's office did not specify the cause of Kaunda’s illness.[2]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 Kenneth Kaunda, Britannica, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: June 14, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Zambia's Kenneth Kaunda, 97, hospitalized amid virus surge, Wahington Post, Published: June 14, 2021, Retrieved: June 14, 2021