Kenneth Kaunda received his early education in northern Zambia, completing secondary school in the early 1940s. He also began to teach, first in colonial Zambia and in the middle 1940s in Tanganyika (now Tanzania).<ref name="B"/>

Kaunda's father was a schoolteacher from Nyasaland (now Malawi). His mother was the first African woman to teach in colonial Zambia. Both his parents taught among the Bemba ethnic group in northern Zambia.<ref name="B"/>

Kenneth Kaunda was born in Lubwa, near Chinsali, Northern Rhodesia (now Zambia).<ref name="B">[https://www.britannica.com/biography/Kenneth-Kaunda Kenneth Kaunda], ''Britannica'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: June 14, 2021</ref>

Kenneth David Kaunda is the founding president of Zambia.

Background

Parents

Age

Kaunda was born on 28 April 1924.[1]

Education

Political Career

Post Independence

Kaunda was a leader of the campaign that ended British colonial rule and he became Zambia’s first democratically elected president in 1964. He led the country, which became a one-party state, until 1991 when he was defeated in an election following the introduction of multiparty politics.

During his rule, Kaunda made Zambia a center for anti-colonial groups fighting to end white minority rule in southern African countries including Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe. Kaunda allowed the guerilla organizations to maintain military bases, training camps, refugee centers and administrative offices.[2]

Hospitalisation

Kaunda was admitted to Maina Soko Medical Center, a treatment center for Covid-19 in Lusaka, Zambia. A short statement released by Kenneth Kaunda's office did not specify the cause of Kaunda’s illness.[2]