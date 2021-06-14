Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Kenneth Kaunda"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Kenneth Kaunda''' is the founding president of Zambia. ==Political Career== Kaunda was a leader of the campaign that ended British colonial rule and he became Zambia’s...")
 
 
(4 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
'''Kenneth Kaunda''' is the founding president of Zambia.
+
{{Infobox officeholder
 +
| honorific_prefix  = President
 +
| name              = Kenneth Kaunda
 +
| honorific_suffix  = 
 +
| image              =
 +
| image_size        =
 +
| alt                = Kenneth Kaunda
 +
| caption            =
 +
| native_name        =
 +
| native_name_lang  =
 +
| birth_name        =  Kenneth David Kaunda
 +
| birth_date        =  {{birth date and age|1924|04|28}} <!-- {{birth date|YYYY|MM|DD}} -->
 +
| birth_place        = Lubwa, near Chinsali, Northern Rhodesia
 +
| baptised          =  <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->
 +
| disappeared_date  =  <!-- {{disappeared date and age|YYYY|MM|DD|YYYY|MM|DD}} (disappeared date then birth date) -->
 +
| disappeared_place  =
 +
| disappeared_status =
 +
| death_date        = <!--{{death date and age|2019|09|06|1924|02|21}}-->
 +
| death_place        =
 +
| death_cause        =
 +
| body_discovered    =
 +
| resting_place      =
 +
| resting_place_coordinates =  <!-- {{coord|LAT|LONG|type:landmark|display=inline}} -->
 +
| monuments          =
 +
| residence          =
 +
| nationality        = Zambia
 +
| other_names        =
 +
| ethnicity          =  <!-- Ethnicity should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
 +
| citizenship        = Zambian
 +
| education          =
 +
| alma_mater        =
 +
| occupation        = {{flat_list|
 +
* Former President of the Republic of Zambia
 +
}}
 +
| years_active      =
 +
| era                =
 +
| employer          =
 +
| organization      = 
 +
| agent              =
 +
| known_for          = Being the founding President of Zambia
 +
| notable_works      = Founding Father of Zambia
 +
| style              =
 +
| home_town          =
 +
| salary            =
 +
| net_worth          =  <!-- Net worth should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
 +
| television        =
 +
| title              =
 +
| term              =
 +
| predecessor        =
 +
| successor          = [[Frederick Chiluba]]
 +
| party              =
 +
| movement          =
 +
| opponents          =
 +
| boards            =
 +
| religion          = <!-- Religion should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
 +
| denomination      =  <!-- Denomination should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
 +
| criminal_charge    =  <!-- Criminality parameters should be supported with citations from reliable sources -->
 +
| criminal_penalty  =
 +
| criminal_status    =
 +
| spouse            =
 +
| partner            =  <!-- (unmarried long-term partner) -->
 +
| children          =
 +
| parents            =
 +
| relatives          =
 +
| callsign          =
 +
| awards            =
 +
| module            =
 +
| module2            =
 +
| module3            =
 +
| module4            =
 +
| module5            =
 +
| module6            =
 +
| signature          =
 +
| signature_alt      =
 +
| signature_size    =
 +
| website            =  <!-- {{URL|example.com}} -->
 +
| footnotes          =
 +
| box_width          =
 +
}}
 +
 
 +
'''Kenneth David Kaunda''' is the founding president of Zambia.
 +
 
 +
==Background==
 +
 
 +
Kenneth Kaunda was born in Lubwa, near Chinsali, Northern Rhodesia (now Zambia).<ref name="B">[https://www.britannica.com/biography/Kenneth-Kaunda Kenneth Kaunda], ''Britannica'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: June 14, 2021</ref>
 +
 
 +
===Parents===
 +
 
 +
Kaunda's father was a schoolteacher from Nyasaland (now Malawi). His mother was the first African woman to teach in colonial Zambia. Both his parents taught among the Bemba ethnic group in northern Zambia.<ref name="B"/>
 +
 
 +
===Age===
 +
 
 +
Kaunda was born on 28 April 1924.<ref name="B"/>
 +
 
 +
==Education==
 +
 
 +
Kenneth Kaunda received his early education in northern Zambia, completing secondary school in the early 1940s. He also began to teach, first in colonial Zambia and in the middle 1940s in Tanganyika (now Tanzania).<ref name="B"/>
  
 
==Political Career==
 
==Political Career==
 +
 +
===Post Independence===
  
 
Kaunda was a leader of the campaign that ended British colonial rule and he became Zambia’s first democratically elected president in 1964. He led the country, which became a one-party state, until 1991 when he was defeated in an election following the introduction of multiparty politics.
 
Kaunda was a leader of the campaign that ended British colonial rule and he became Zambia’s first democratically elected president in 1964. He led the country, which became a one-party state, until 1991 when he was defeated in an election following the introduction of multiparty politics.

Latest revision as of 13:59, 14 June 2021

President

Kenneth Kaunda
Succeeded byFrederick Chiluba
Personal details
Born
Kenneth David Kaunda

(1924-04-28) April 28, 1924 (age 97)
Lubwa, near Chinsali, Northern Rhodesia
CitizenshipZambian
NationalityZambia
Occupation
  • Former President of the Republic of Zambia
Known forBeing the founding President of Zambia

Kenneth David Kaunda is the founding president of Zambia.

Background

Kenneth Kaunda was born in Lubwa, near Chinsali, Northern Rhodesia (now Zambia).[1]

Parents

Kaunda's father was a schoolteacher from Nyasaland (now Malawi). His mother was the first African woman to teach in colonial Zambia. Both his parents taught among the Bemba ethnic group in northern Zambia.[1]

Age

Kaunda was born on 28 April 1924.[1]

Education

Kenneth Kaunda received his early education in northern Zambia, completing secondary school in the early 1940s. He also began to teach, first in colonial Zambia and in the middle 1940s in Tanganyika (now Tanzania).[1]

Political Career

Post Independence

Kaunda was a leader of the campaign that ended British colonial rule and he became Zambia’s first democratically elected president in 1964. He led the country, which became a one-party state, until 1991 when he was defeated in an election following the introduction of multiparty politics.

During his rule, Kaunda made Zambia a center for anti-colonial groups fighting to end white minority rule in southern African countries including Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe. Kaunda allowed the guerilla organizations to maintain military bases, training camps, refugee centers and administrative offices.[2]

Hospitalisation

Kaunda was admitted to Maina Soko Medical Center, a treatment center for Covid-19 in Lusaka, Zambia. A short statement released by Kenneth Kaunda's office did not specify the cause of Kaunda’s illness.[2]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 Kenneth Kaunda, Britannica, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: June 14, 2021
  2. 2.0 2.1 Zambia's Kenneth Kaunda, 97, hospitalized amid virus surge, Wahington Post, Published: June 14, 2021, Retrieved: June 14, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Kenneth_Kaunda&oldid=106014"