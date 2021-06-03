Difference between revisions of "Kenneth Mtata"

Mtata speaks at global events on various religious subjects. In June 2021, Mtata was one of two candidates proposed for the position of general secretary of the Lutheran World Federation. The other candidate was Reverend Anne Burghardt from Estonia.<ref name="LF">[https://www.lutheranworld.org/news/two-candidates-next-lwf-general-secretary Two candidates for next LWF general secretary], ''The Lutheran World Federation'', Published: June 2, 2021, Retrieved: June 3, 2021</ref>

In January 2019, following his inclusion in a list of Presidential Advisory Council appointees, Mtata publicly turned down the appointment.<ref name="pn">[https://news.pindula.co.zw/2019/01/30/kenneth-mtata-turns-down-mnangagwas-advisory-council-appointment/ Kenneth Mtata Turns Down Mnangagwa’s Advisory Council Appointment], ''Pindula News, Published: 30 Jan 2019, Retrieved: 30 Jan 2019''</ref>

'''Kenneth Mtata''' is an educator, religious leader in Zimbabwe and current General Secretary of the [[Zimbabwe Council of Churches]]. He teaches biblical studies, hermeneutics, biblical languages and contextual theology at undergraduate and post-graduate programs in South Africa and Germany. He's a leader at the [[Evangelical Lutheran Church in Zimbabwe]].

Career

Mtata speaks at global events on various religious subjects. In June 2021, Mtata was one of two candidates proposed for the position of general secretary of the Lutheran World Federation. The other candidate was Reverend Anne Burghardt from Estonia.[2]

Projects

Covenanting Nation - "a Bible study process for the Zimbabwe Council of Churches designed to increase social cohesion, just relations and solidarity in economic processes."

Social Media

@kennethmtata