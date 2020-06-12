Difference between revisions of "Kenson Enos Kumponda"

In July 2018, Kenson Enos Kumponda was elected to Ward 8 Karoi Town Council, for Zanu-PF, with 310 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 8 Karoi Town Council with 310 votes, beating Phyllis Phiri of MDC-Alliance with 274 votes, Moses Buranda of NPF with 119 votes, Shingirayi Chigwende of MDC-T with 95 votes, Kumbirai Enos Matemera, independent with 74 votes Moses Chitima, independent with 62 votes and Shonhiwa Kujeke of PRC with 9 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]