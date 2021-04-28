Difference between revisions of "Kevin Chituku"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Kevin Chituku''' was a Zimbabwean pilot and captain at Air Zimbabwe. He died alone at his flat in Highlands, Harare on 25 April 2021. ==Background== ===Family...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 08:00, 28 April 2021
Kevin Chituku was a Zimbabwean pilot and captain at Air Zimbabwe. He died alone at his flat in Highlands, Harare on 25 April 2021.
Background
Family
Chituku had a sister Lydia Chituku-Neshangwe, who is a Reverend with the Presbyterian church. Neshangwe is a minister to St Andrew’s Presbyterian, Hillside, Bulawayo within the Presbytery of Zimbabwe. She is the chaplain of the Moderator of the UPCSA General Assembly. She is also the Moderator of the Council for World Mission.[1]
Death
Chituku died on Sunday 25 April 2021 in his flat in Highlands, Harare. Chituku's death was announced by Reverend Dr Lungile Mpetsheni Rhadebe, who is the General Secretary of the Uniting Presbyterian Church in Southern Africa (UPCSA).[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 DEATH NOTICE – MR KEVIN CHITUKU – BROTHER OF THE REV LYDIA NESHANGWE, Uniting Presbyterian Church in Southern Africa, Published: April 25, 2021, Retrieved: April 28, 2021