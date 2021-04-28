|description= Kevin Chituku was a Zimbabwean pilot and captain at Air Zimbabwe. He died alone at his flat in Highlands, Harare on 25 April 2021.

Kevin Chituku was a Zimbabwean pilot and captain at Air Zimbabwe. He died alone at his flat in Highlands, Harare on 25 April 2021.

Background

Family

Chituku had a sister Lydia Chituku-Neshangwe, who is a Reverend with the Presbyterian church. Neshangwe is a minister to St Andrew’s Presbyterian, Hillside, Bulawayo within the Presbytery of Zimbabwe. She is the chaplain of the Moderator of the UPCSA General Assembly. She is also the Moderator of the Council for World Mission.[1]

Death

Chituku died on Sunday 25 April 2021 in his flat in Highlands, Harare. Chituku's death was announced by Reverend Dr Lungile Mpetsheni Rhadebe, who is the General Secretary of the Uniting Presbyterian Church in Southern Africa (UPCSA).[1]