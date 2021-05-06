Kevin Samuels is an American lifestyle coach and dating guru who gives dating advice online. His dating advice has often been described as misogynistic.

Background

He’s originally from Oklahoma City and is currently based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Education

Samuels studied Chemical Engineering. He attended the University Of Oklahoma from 1987-1991.[1]

Career

After finishing his studies at the University of Oklahoma, Samuels worked in a variety of sales roles – including at Office Depot.[1]

References



