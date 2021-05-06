Difference between revisions of "Kevin Samuels"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Kevin Samuels''' is an American lifestyle coach and dating guru who gives dating advice online. His dating advice has often been described as misogynistic. ==Background==...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 11:29, 6 May 2021
Kevin Samuels is an American lifestyle coach and dating guru who gives dating advice online. His dating advice has often been described as misogynistic.
Background
He’s originally from Oklahoma City and is currently based in Atlanta, Georgia.
Education
Samuels studied Chemical Engineering. He attended the University Of Oklahoma from 1987-1991.[1]
Career
After finishing his studies at the University of Oklahoma, Samuels worked in a variety of sales roles – including at Office Depot.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Jane Corscadden, Who is Kevin Samuels' wife? Is the life coach married or dating anyone?, The Focus, Published: March 2021, Retrieved: May 6, 2021