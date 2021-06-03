Difference between revisions of "Kevin Wedding Planner"
Kevin Wedding Planner born Tendai Kevin Zhou is a Zimbabwean events and wedding planner. In 2021, Kevin Wedding Planner was listed on Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list.
Background
Real/Full Name
Tendai Kevin Zhou[1]
Education
According to information available on the VIP Hosting website, Kevin Wedding Planner trained at the South Africa School of Weddings, The Art of Planning Masterclass, The Coterie Retreat and other wedding networking affairs around the world. He is also a qualified Chef with City and Guilds and holds qualifications in Clothing Design and technology as well as Interior Design.[2]
VIP Hosting
Kevin Wedding Planner co-founded VIP Hosting with Craig Zoowie.[2]
Honours & Awards
- 2021 Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list.[2]
Social Media & Contacts
- Instagram: kevinweddingplanner
- Twitter: Kevin Wedding Planner
- Facebook: Kevin Wedding Planner
References