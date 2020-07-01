Difference between revisions of "Kgosi Nyathi"

'''Butholezwe Kgosi Nyathi''' is a Zimbabwean involved in creative entrepreneurship, community cultural-heritage preservation and promotion, and social-movement building. He is the current programs manager at [[Amagugu International Heritage Centre]] and regional director of the [[National Art Gallery of Zimbabwe ]] in [[Bulawayo]].<ref name="irex"> [https://www.irex.org/people/butholezwe-kgosi-nyathi], ''Irex, Accessed: 15 April, 2020''</ref>

Butholezwe Kgosi Nyathi is a Zimbabwean involved in creative entrepreneurship, community cultural-heritage preservation and promotion, and social-movement building. He is the current programs manager at Amagugu International Heritage Centre and regional director of the National Art Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.[1]

Background

Nyathi is a 33-year old young man based in Bulawayo and he believes in the power of the arts in building social harmony in troubled societies as are found in Zimbabwe. He is son to renowned historian and cultural activist, Pathisa Nyathi

Education

Nyathi is a holder of the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) Undergraduate degree in Library and Information and a Master of Science Degree in Developmental Studies from the same institution. He is also a 2016 Mandela Washington Fellow.[2]

Career

Butholezwe is a creative entrepreneur and arts administrator based in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. Butho works for Amagugu International Heritage Centre as Programs Manager and has over eight years of experience in community cultural heritage management and social movement building. At Amagugu International Heritage Centre, he coordinates a range of participatory cultural activities such as basket weaving, wood carving, leather tanning, nature walks, traditional games, dance, and music.













References