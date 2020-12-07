'''Khaliphani Phugeni''' is a [[Zimbabwe]]an politician and a member of [[MDC-T]]. He was removed from the position of spokesperson for the MDC-T following rape charges.

| criminal_charge = Rape

Rape Case

In November 2020 Phugeni appeared before a magistrate accused of raping a minor who could not be named for ethical reasons, during the period extending from June to November 2018, at Emhlangeni and in Magwegwe West, Bulawayo.

Phugeni was arrested after the minor's mother made a report to the police.

When he appeared before Western Commonage regional magistrate Sibongile Marondedze, Phugeni denied the charge of contravening section 65 of the Criminal Law, Codification and Reform) Act (Chapter 9:23). Whilst being cross-examined in court, the minor's mother denied claims that she wanted to “politically soil” his image after he was nominated for Senate.

On December 7, 2020, Phugeni was acquitted of rape.[2]