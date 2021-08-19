|description= Khama Billiat is a Zimbabwean international footballer who is based in South Africa where he plays for Kaizer Chiefs.

He was born on the 19th of August in 1990 in [[Harare]] at Mufakose Clinic.<ref name="transfer market">, [http://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/khama-billiat/profil/spieler/135849 KHAMA BILLIAT],''Transfer Market'', retrieved:24 Jun 2015"</ref> Khama Billiat launched the Khama Billiat Foundation with its vision hinged on contributing to society by positively impacting on the lives that matter. Through his Foundation, he donated goods to his former primary school, Gwinyiro, in Mufakose. He was at Gwinyiro for his Grade 2 in 1998 where he started playing for the school team when doing his Grade 3. When he was doing Grade 5 he attracted the attention of [[Marc Duvillard]] who sent his representatives to Khama's family to offer to cater for his school needs and fees. He would later join Aces Academy.<ref name="Grace Chingoma">, [https://www.herald.co.zw/billiat-donates-to-former-school/],''The Herald'', Published: November 13, 2019, retrieved:13 November 2019"</ref> Growing up Khama was inspired by his uncle [[Cheche Billiat]] who used to play for CAPS United as well as [[Alois Bunjira]] who both were his role models. Though his father was a footballer playing for [[CAPS United Football Club]] he didn't make it into the first team.

'''Khama Billiat''' is a Zimbabwean international footballer who is based in South Africa where he plays for Kaizer Chiefs.

Background

He was born on the 19th of August in 1990 in Harare at Mufakose Clinic.[1] Khama Billiat launched the Khama Billiat Foundation with its vision hinged on contributing to society by positively impacting on the lives that matter. Through his Foundation, he donated goods to his former primary school, Gwinyiro, in Mufakose. He was at Gwinyiro for his Grade 2 in 1998 where he started playing for the school team when doing his Grade 3. When he was doing Grade 5 he attracted the attention of Marc Duvillard who sent his representatives to Khama's family to offer to cater for his school needs and fees. He would later join Aces Academy.[2] Growing up Khama was inspired by his uncle Cheche Billiat who used to play for CAPS United as well as Alois Bunjira who both were his role models. Though his father was a footballer playing for CAPS United Football Club he didn't make it into the first team.

Wife

He is married to Esnath Munyedawo. The two have a daughter.

Second Wife Rumours

In January 2021 it was reported that Khama Billiat had married a second wife. Reports stated that Billiat had paid lobola for South African TV presenter, singer and former actress Nomcebo Mthethwa.

Billiat laughed and hung up when a reporter called to ask about his reported marriage to Mthethwa.[3]

Speaking to The Chronicle from South Africa, Billiat said he had one wife, who is also the mother of his daughter. He said:

“Khama has one wife, Mai Kim, I never married anyone. I don’t know why people are doing this. I repeat I am happily married to Mai Kim"

[4]

Education

Billiat attended Lord Malvern High School for his secondary education.[5]

Career

Billiat played for CAPS United Football Club before he went on to play in the South African league though he didn't even kick a ball at CAPS United. Between 2010 and 2013, Billiat was playing for Ajax Cape Town in South Africa.[6] Khama signed a five year contract at Mamelodi Sundowns on 19 August 2013 after leaving Ajax Cape Town. After the end of 2017/2018 Season, Khama joined Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs from Sundowns. He also plays for the Zimbabwe National Soccer Team also known as the Warriors.

Teams Played For

Awards

In May 2016 Billiat was instrumental in Mamelodi Sundowns' dominance in the ABSA premier league. He managed to scoop the player of the month award during the season.

2016 PSL Player of the season- ABSA Premiership, South Africa

2016 Absa Premiership Players' player of the season

2016 Absa Premiership Midfielder of the Season [7]

Confederation of African Football Champions League Team of the Week [8]

South African League Title Winner x3 (2013/14, 2015/16, 2017/18 with Mamelodi Sundowns)

South African Cup Winner 2015/16

Nedbank Cup Winner 2014/15

CAF Champions League Winner 2016

CAF Super Cup Winner 2017

COSAFA Cup Winner 2018

Videos

Behind the Scenes with Billiat

Billiat and Mosimane voted PSL Player & Coach of the Month!

Billiat thrilled with Absa Premiership Player of the Month recognition

Picture Gallery

Controversy

Bev Affair

In 2014 Billiat is said to have been involved in a love affair with dancer and entertainer Beverly Sibanda. The alleged affair gathered momentum after Bev had put Billiat on her WhatsApp profile picture.[9]











