Difference between revisions of "Khami"

'''Khami''' is one of the five districts of [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]].
It is correctly Khame. The name (of the river) is derived from SeSuthu meaning slow, or almost stationary. <ref name= "Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names"> [Chief Information Officer,  Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021" </ref>
  
 
+
Revision as of 07:40, 15 November 2021

Khami is one of the five districts of Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.

It is correctly Khame. The name (of the river) is derived from SeSuthu meaning slow, or almost stationary. [1]

  1. [Chief Information Officer, Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021"
