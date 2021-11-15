Difference between revisions of "Khami"
It is correctly Khame. The name (of the river) is derived from SeSuthu meaning slow, or almost stationary. <ref name= "Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names"> [Chief Information Officer, Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021" </ref>
[[Category:Places]]
Khami is one of the five districts of Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.
It is correctly Khame. The name (of the river) is derived from SeSuthu meaning slow, or almost stationary. [1]
See Khami Ruins.
