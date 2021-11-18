Khanyisa Khaya Mduduzi Moyo is the firstborn son of the late Zimbabwean politician Simon Khaya Moyo.

Background

Khanyisa Khaya Mduduzi Moyo is the first son of Simon Khaya Moyo and his first wife Sibonokuhle Gertrude Moyo.[1]

Age

He was born on July 7, 1982.

Properties

When his father divorced his mother in the wake of infidelity issues, Khanyisa Khaya Moyo was given number 26 Rolf Avenue in Chisipite, Harare by his father.[2]