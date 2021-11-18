Difference between revisions of "Khanyisa Khaya Mduduzi Moyo"
Khanyisa Khaya Mduduzi Moyo is the firstborn son of the late Zimbabwean politician Simon Khaya Moyo.
Background
Khanyisa Khaya Mduduzi Moyo is the first son of Simon Khaya Moyo and his first wife Sibonokuhle Gertrude Moyo.[1]
Age
He was born on July 7, 1982.
Properties
When his father divorced his mother in the wake of infidelity issues, Khanyisa Khaya Moyo was given number 26 Rolf Avenue in Chisipite, Harare by his father.[2]
References
- ↑ Walter Muchinguri, SK Moyo’s journey over the years, The Herald, Published: November 15, 2021, Retrieved: November 15, 2021
- ↑ Fungai Kwaramba, Wife of Zanu PF boss slept with another man, Nehanda Radio, Published: September 16, 2012, Retrieved: November 16, 2021