Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Khanyisa Khaya Mduduzi Moyo"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "{{Infobox person | pre-nominals = | name = Khanyisa Khaya Mduduzi Moyo<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name --> | post-nominals = | i...")
(No difference)

Revision as of 09:49, 18 November 2021

Khanyisa Khaya Mduduzi Moyo
Born (1982-07-07) July 7, 1982 (age 39)
Parents

Khanyisa Khaya Mduduzi Moyo is the firstborn son of the late Zimbabwean politician Simon Khaya Moyo.

Background

Khanyisa Khaya Mduduzi Moyo is the first son of Simon Khaya Moyo and his first wife Sibonokuhle Gertrude Moyo.[1]

Age

He was born on July 7, 1982.

Properties

When his father divorced his mother in the wake of infidelity issues, Khanyisa Khaya Moyo was given number 26 Rolf Avenue in Chisipite, Harare by his father.[2]

References

  1. Walter Muchinguri, SK Moyo’s journey over the years, The Herald, Published: November 15, 2021, Retrieved: November 15, 2021
  2. Fungai Kwaramba, Wife of Zanu PF boss slept with another man, Nehanda Radio, Published: September 16, 2012, Retrieved: November 16, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Khanyisa_Khaya_Mduduzi_Moyo&oldid=112403"